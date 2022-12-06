14 apply to be Lawrence Township trustee

Lawrence Township trustees

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Trustees received 14 resumes from residents to fill the unexpired term of Trustee Michael Stevens, who died unexpectedly Nov. 23. The term will end Dec. 31, 2023.

DISCUSSION: Among the applicants are former Trustees Lester Kamph and Shawn Lockhart, former Road Superintendent Jim Sims, former Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz, and former Canal Fulton Fire Chief Bob Hill.

Other applicants include Dale Balazowich, Kevin Couch, Alexis Fowler, Craig Jorza, Al Mayfield, George Maier II, J.D. Riggs, Brian Simon and Jim Williams.

Trustees will begin conducting interviews this week and plan to select a new trustee at their Dec. 19 meeting, said Trustee Keith Blowers. Trustees must fill Stevens’ seat within 30 days of when the vacancy occurred.

OTHER ACTION:

Agreed to send a five-year, 1.65-mill road levy request to the Stark County auditor to certify how much money it will raise.

Agreed to meet with the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 to discuss operations and North Lawrence’s request to the township trustees to buy load assistance systems for two ambulances at a cost of $49,065. Trustees contract with North Lawrence to provide fire and emergency services to the southern portion of the township.

Heard that the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department is buying a new fire engine to be in operation in the spring and that the Tuscarawas Township trustees have paid $50,000 for power cots. North Lawrence also provides Tuscarawas Township with fire and emergency services.

Agreed to rent a room at Nickajack Farms for $500 to host the Stark County Township Association meeting and dinner in January. The featured speaker will be a representative from the Stark County Board of Health. Trustee Sean Roseman said he will search for sponsors to offset the cost.

Heard a complaint from Craig Jorza of 6037 Milhaven Ave. NW regarding flooding in his neighborhood by the Tuscarawas River. Flooding in that area has been a longstanding problem, often stranding residents and cutting off emergency services because of high water. Blowers acknowledged the ongoing problem, but said the township has never been able to afford a solution. Jorza urged trustees to use money the township has received through various federal COVID-relief and infrastructure funds. Trustees will continue to search for a solution.

UP NEXT: Will meet in person and via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the township administration building.

— Joan Porter