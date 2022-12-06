ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday

FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
freightwaves.com

Parcel carriers post strong early holiday delivery performance, consultancy says

The major parcel-delivery carriers reported high on-time performance rates through November, which included Black Friday and Cyber Monday when holiday shopping spikes, consultancy ShipMatrix said Thursday. In its survey, ShipMatrix said the three major carriers — FedEx Corp., (NYSE: FDX), UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and the U.S. Postal Service —...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise

Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
freightwaves.com

Railroad barons are reconsidering the playbook that made them rich

Usually when I sit down to read prestigious publications targeted at insidery urbanites, I do not get the opportunity to learn about railroad management. But the last few months have given us lengthy features about just that in publications like New York Magazine, The New York Times and Slate. The...
ABC News

Last-minute shipping dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS, plus Free Shipping Day details

Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive by Christmas? Then taking a trip to the post office might be in your future!. Each year, we spend time sweating over getting holiday gifts out in time and worrying about shipping delays. If you are using FedEx this year, today is the last day to ship if you want to cheapest option for ground economy. Then you will have until Decemebr 14 to use standard ground shipping.
freightwaves.com

Forward Air sees near-20% tonnage decline in November

Less-than-truckload provider Forward Air announced Thursday further deceleration in tonnage during the fourth quarter as pieces per shipment have declined 20% year over year (y/y). “Our customers and we are experiencing what we believe is a temporary but significant softening in the freight environment,” Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt...
freightwaves.com

Descartes says customer supply chain investment still firm amid ‘cautious’ backdrop

Management from Canadian supply chain software-as-a-service provider Descartes said its customers are still leaning into supply chain solutions even as the macroeconomic environment has cooled. “What we’re seeing is while our customers are being cautious and they may be covering the brake on some other projects … they continue in...
freightwaves.com

Getir to acquire Gorillas — and Gorillas investors may go bananas

Ultrafast grocery delivery startups were once seen as part of the future of last-mile delivery, with several earning valuations over $1 billion just months after launching. Instead, though, the space has been marred by layoffs, cash burns and total shutdowns as rapid delivery firms struggle to work out the unit economics of 15-minute delivery.
The Guardian

Christmas shopping: UK buyers urged to order early amid delivery disruption

Online shoppers are being urged to complete their Christmas orders early this year as big retailers have brought their deadlines for deliveries forward. Currys, Superdry and the White Company are among the firms experiencing delivery delays, or have announced earlier cutoff dates for orders to arrive in time for Christmas.
freightwaves.com

Port X Logistics solves airfreight emergencies with Carrier 911

Port X Logistics has made a name for itself in drayage, transloading and trucking, expediting containerized freight throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, the company has brought its expertise into the airfreight arena. The Port X Logistics team launched Carrier 911 about a year ago. The platform exists to recover...
