FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday
FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
Parcel carriers post strong early holiday delivery performance, consultancy says
The major parcel-delivery carriers reported high on-time performance rates through November, which included Black Friday and Cyber Monday when holiday shopping spikes, consultancy ShipMatrix said Thursday. In its survey, ShipMatrix said the three major carriers — FedEx Corp., (NYSE: FDX), UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and the U.S. Postal Service —...
2022 holiday shipping deadlines near for FedEx, UPS, USPS and more
Get your packages in the mail by these dates if you want to ensure gifts arrive on time.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
How to tell Amazon to tip your delivery driver $5
Amazon announced the roll-out of a feature on their Alexa-enabled devices which will allow consumers to send a 'thank-you' to their delivery driver.
Costco Takes a Brutal Beating From Walmart
Big-box retailers compete for their share of America’s shoppers. Costco lags Walmart in this race by a large margin.
Railroad barons are reconsidering the playbook that made them rich
Usually when I sit down to read prestigious publications targeted at insidery urbanites, I do not get the opportunity to learn about railroad management. But the last few months have given us lengthy features about just that in publications like New York Magazine, The New York Times and Slate. The...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Last-minute shipping dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS, plus Free Shipping Day details
Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive by Christmas? Then taking a trip to the post office might be in your future!. Each year, we spend time sweating over getting holiday gifts out in time and worrying about shipping delays. If you are using FedEx this year, today is the last day to ship if you want to cheapest option for ground economy. Then you will have until Decemebr 14 to use standard ground shipping.
Forward Air sees near-20% tonnage decline in November
Less-than-truckload provider Forward Air announced Thursday further deceleration in tonnage during the fourth quarter as pieces per shipment have declined 20% year over year (y/y). “Our customers and we are experiencing what we believe is a temporary but significant softening in the freight environment,” Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt...
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Descartes says customer supply chain investment still firm amid ‘cautious’ backdrop
Management from Canadian supply chain software-as-a-service provider Descartes said its customers are still leaning into supply chain solutions even as the macroeconomic environment has cooled. “What we’re seeing is while our customers are being cautious and they may be covering the brake on some other projects … they continue in...
Getir to acquire Gorillas — and Gorillas investors may go bananas
Ultrafast grocery delivery startups were once seen as part of the future of last-mile delivery, with several earning valuations over $1 billion just months after launching. Instead, though, the space has been marred by layoffs, cash burns and total shutdowns as rapid delivery firms struggle to work out the unit economics of 15-minute delivery.
Lucid Will Call Cancelling Customers Up To 14 Times To Try And Save A Sale Says Report
Lucid is working hard to up its delivery game before the end of the calendar year. Part of that effort is making sure that customer orders get fulfilled. A new report says that customers who cancel Lucid Air orders may wait two weeks and get more than a dozen phone calls before that cancelation is confirmed.
Christmas shopping: UK buyers urged to order early amid delivery disruption
Online shoppers are being urged to complete their Christmas orders early this year as big retailers have brought their deadlines for deliveries forward. Currys, Superdry and the White Company are among the firms experiencing delivery delays, or have announced earlier cutoff dates for orders to arrive in time for Christmas.
Send Holiday Packages Now to Save Money: Comparing USPS, FedEx and UPS
Don't look now, but Hanukkah starts in 10 days, and Christmas and Kwanzaa are just a week after. If you're planning to send any holiday packages this year, you'd better get started. This holiday gift season features tons of great deals and cool gadgets and games for everyone on your...
Port X Logistics solves airfreight emergencies with Carrier 911
Port X Logistics has made a name for itself in drayage, transloading and trucking, expediting containerized freight throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, the company has brought its expertise into the airfreight arena. The Port X Logistics team launched Carrier 911 about a year ago. The platform exists to recover...
