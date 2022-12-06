Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida
Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry
The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
floridapolitics.com
Florida citrus forecast sours further following Hurricane Ian
'Growers are focused on recovery and continue to invest in new tools to help rebuild.'. The news for Florida’s citrus industry has gone from bad to worse following Hurricane Ian, with an already historically low forecast shrinking even more after the storm. The initial U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
floridapolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign
The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.22
Politics shouldn’t be pale. Get ‘Sunburn’ed — right now. Congrats! — Today, Eric Carr, the Director of Legislative Affairs, Florida Commission on Offender Review, will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in the Florida State University Masters of Applied American Politics and Program (FSU MAAPP).
floridapolitics.com
Scott Franklin, Darren Soto lead delegation in seeking help for citrus after hurricanes
Hurricane Ian damaged 90% of citrus in the state. Hurricane Ian savaged Florida’s citrus industry. Now, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are coming together to make sure recovery has the juice it needs. U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, led a...
floridapolitics.com
Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries
“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
floridapolitics.com
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.
floridapolitics.com
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida earns multicultural health care distinction from NCQA
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida received top marks across the survey. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has earned the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties, was recognized for its excellence in providing services to meet the diverse cultural and...
floridapolitics.com
Political stuntman lampoons Ron DeSantis in Deerfield Beach’s holiday display
A 7-foot likeness of the Governor is an homage to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.'. Broward County might be one of a handful one counties that did not prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis in last month’s election, but the Governor is starring in the latest installation from the area’s perennial political stunt artist.
floridapolitics.com
Despite Hurricane Ian, Florida’s October revenues beat expectations by $140M
'The immediate response to inflation is an increase in sales tax collections that reflects the higher prices. Persistent inflation conditions, however, ultimately suppress collections.'. Florida received $3.23 billion in revenues in October, about $141.4 million above state economists’ projections, a monthly revenue report released by the Office of Economic and...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency
Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
floridapolitics.com
Shawn Hamilton staying on at Department of Environmental Protection
Hamilton has received bipartisan praise and oversees a historic environmental budget. Shawn Hamilton will return as Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. Hamilton has received bipartisan praise at the Department, the state’s top environment management agency. He has led the Department...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 12.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Breaking: Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. Read more here. ___. Florida House...
floridapolitics.com
Combating climate change to bring record crowd, climate heavyweights to summit
The wide-range of topics in itself represents 'tremendous progress' in the recognition of climate change, one panelist said. The 14th Annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit will bring the largest-ever crowd to Broward County Thursday for discussions about climate change and surrounding issues — including the “woke” investing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is purging from state portfolios.
floridapolitics.com
Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay announces new leadership team
Emerging Leaders awarded Berkadia Senior Director Wyatt Krapf its Deanne Dewey Roberts Emerging Leader Award. The Tampa Bay Chamber’s young leadership program, Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay, announced its 2023 leaders this week at its annual meeting. More than 225 local professionals attended the 11th annual event, presented by...
Comments / 0