Times Gazette

‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
PEEBLES, OH
Times Gazette

McClain FFA Chapter buys Christmas presents

McClain FFA took 26 students shopping for kids in the community on Dec. 4. There were an overflowing amount of students who wanted to participate in the community service activity. The members went shopping in Chillicothe searching for possible gifts for children in need in the local community. The McClain FFA sponsored a variety of presents for 12 teenagers, both boys and girls. McClain annually partners with the Greenfield Area Christian Center to go shopping and donate for any kid in need.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Harpist at Christmas Candlelight Service

The Bainbridge Church of Christ will hold its third annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones. “This reflective worship experience is for those who desire to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth in quiet beauty and reverence. This glorious evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony,” a news release said.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Times Gazette

Build A Buddy event being held by senior center

While there will be no actual event, just in time for Christmas the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is offering Build A Buddy stuffed animal kits that can be ordered or picked up at the center until early the morning of Dec. 23. The kits can be ordered and purchased...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Christmas events at the YMCA

The Highland County YMCA will host a Dive-In Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and a Selfies with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Both events are free and open to the community with no YMCA membership required to attend.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Community helps family facing unimaginable loss

CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Coal for workers, Christmas sale, Kroger access road

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’

BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WKRC

Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
XENIA, OH
Times Gazette

Overlap in farmer and veteran suicide

During a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School student Carianna Dorsett was awarded a $500 scholarship and a $100 prize for winning the ninth annual Write in Red – Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest for Highland County and for her school. The...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades

Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Bathroom renovation cost causes controversy

BLANCHESTER — At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, council member Tyler McCollister abruptly left the meeting after the council approved a $23,594 renovation for the men’s bathroom in the village municipal building. Don Gephart, chair of the finance committee, told village council that the finance committee had...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year

CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is waiving ticket costs for the remainder of the year. The museum says they are allowing free entry in an effort to "educate the public in this critical time," citing "recent antisemitic rhetoric incidents" happening across the country.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

