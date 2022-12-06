Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound
The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
Times Gazette
McClain FFA Chapter buys Christmas presents
McClain FFA took 26 students shopping for kids in the community on Dec. 4. There were an overflowing amount of students who wanted to participate in the community service activity. The members went shopping in Chillicothe searching for possible gifts for children in need in the local community. The McClain FFA sponsored a variety of presents for 12 teenagers, both boys and girls. McClain annually partners with the Greenfield Area Christian Center to go shopping and donate for any kid in need.
Times Gazette
Harpist at Christmas Candlelight Service
The Bainbridge Church of Christ will hold its third annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones. “This reflective worship experience is for those who desire to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth in quiet beauty and reverence. This glorious evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony,” a news release said.
Times Gazette
Build A Buddy event being held by senior center
While there will be no actual event, just in time for Christmas the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is offering Build A Buddy stuffed animal kits that can be ordered or picked up at the center until early the morning of Dec. 23. The kits can be ordered and purchased...
Times Gazette
Christmas events at the YMCA
The Highland County YMCA will host a Dive-In Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and a Selfies with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Both events are free and open to the community with no YMCA membership required to attend.
wnewsj.com
Community helps family facing unimaginable loss
CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever
The elves’ return gives us a taste of Christmas past and allows us to make family memories worth cherishing. The post The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Times Gazette
Coal for workers, Christmas sale, Kroger access road
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
wnewsj.com
In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’
BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
WKRC
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
dayton.com
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
Times Gazette
Overlap in farmer and veteran suicide
During a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School student Carianna Dorsett was awarded a $500 scholarship and a $100 prize for winning the ninth annual Write in Red – Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest for Highland County and for her school. The...
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
Fox 19
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu
ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
wnewsj.com
Bathroom renovation cost causes controversy
BLANCHESTER — At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, council member Tyler McCollister abruptly left the meeting after the council approved a $23,594 renovation for the men’s bathroom in the village municipal building. Don Gephart, chair of the finance committee, told village council that the finance committee had...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year
CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is waiving ticket costs for the remainder of the year. The museum says they are allowing free entry in an effort to "educate the public in this critical time," citing "recent antisemitic rhetoric incidents" happening across the country.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
