Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Meet Potawatomi Poppy!
Dave's Hot Chicken serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!. It's the result of South Bend Police finding new ways to recruit more people to get closer to full staffing.
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are remembering a South Bend couple who died in a murder-suicide a couple weeks ago. On-Site Prayer Ministry held a vigil Thursday night for 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski. “This is not the first person I have known who has been the...
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for information on a theft suspect!. Officers are trying to identify this person! They’re believed to be involved in a theft in the 1700 block of Cassopolis Street back in October. If you recognize this person, contact Det. Sgt....
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
Berrien County Health Dept. to receive $4M for national opioid settlement
A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison.
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in Downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, Laporte, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
LaPorte Co. woman charged in connection with 4-year-old son’s death appears in court
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of Judah Morgan — the LaPorte County boy who was found dead inside a home back in Oct. 2021 — appeared in court on Friday. Mary Yoder is being charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse.
Troy Warner announces re-election bid for South Bend Common Council
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Troy Warner announced his re-election bid for South Bend Common Council. Warner currently serves as a 4th District council member, representing the city’s northeast side. He also serves as the public information liaison for the St. Joseph County Police Department. I have...
Berrien County plans to use funds from National Opioid Settlement to solve crisis
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Berrien County Health Officials presented Commissioners with data on the county’s opioid crisis, and how funds that will be coming in from the National Opioid Settlement will be allocated. In February of this year, four major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson,...
Construction on Concord High School’s new building complete
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Construction’s complete on a new building at Concord High School, and you’re invited to see it for yourself!. The building is officially known as the “Concord Engineering and Construction Center.” It’s a 10,400 sq. ft. building on the west side of campus.
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
First Alert Forecast
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement.
