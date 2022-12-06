MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO