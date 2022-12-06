ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemby, Terps bowl-bound

By Shawn Stepner
 3 days ago
For the second straight year the University of Maryland football team is heading to a bowl game. It’s thanks in large part to Roman Hemby.

"Any time you get to go to a bowl game it’s like an extension of your season," said the Terps running back. "We’re excited to get back here and get to work and see if we can put it on the field and win a ring for our team."

Hemby and his teammates finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and on Sunday accepted an invitation to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to play No. 23 N.C. State in Charlotte on December 30.

"This is a very good game for us. We definitely got competition ahead of us," he said. "We’re playing against a good team. So, hopefully we can let people know that we’re moving in the right direction."

The direction Hemby was moving during his redshirt freshman season was forward toward the end zone. The John Carroll School grad from Edgewood exploded onto the scene with 924 rushing yards in 12 games. His 10 rushing touchdowns were the most for a Terp since 2015.

"This year was huge for me. I feel like this was just a glimpse of what I can become and I have a lot of potential to maybe take it up another notch next year."

For Hemby the upcoming bowl game will be one last chance to add to his 2022 resume. Last week he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten. On Tuesday he was named a third team freshman All-American by College Football News. He wants to show out for his home state and continue pushing these Terrapins to take that next step and build for the future.

"If we can get that win it will kind of be a pivotal moment for us to where we can go next year and look to build on that and then we’ll be talking Big Ten championships."

