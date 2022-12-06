Read full article on original website
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Hartford solar field proposal draws criticism for clear-cutting trees
HARTFORD — A proposal that appeared before the Hartford Planning Commission on Monday aims to add 15 acres of solar panels in a parcel off Route 14. But the plan would come at a cost to woods on the property, which has drawn outcry from nearby residents and calls for the town to get involved in the application process.
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
Major Susan Knick Views Working For The Chamber As Her Most Enjoyable Job
Susan Elizabeth Knick has spent nearly a decade living in the Alleghany Highlands where she has worked part-time for the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. Born in Waltham, Mass. in 1954, Knick graduated from Milford High School in 1972, attended Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1976. Knick recalled, “My junior year in college I enlisted in the Army’s college junior program and went to basic training between my junior and senior year.” She performed so well in basic training that the U.S. Army paid for her tuition to finish...
PSU students collaborate on Gorham paper plant redevelopment
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Demolition of Old Burlington High School Will Start in January
Demolition of the old Burlington High School and the abatement of toxic chemicals in its building materials and soil is slated to begin next month, school district officials said on Tuesday. The work is the first step in the district's multiyear plan to build a new, 250,000-square-foot high school and...
Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a #adorable and #playful senior cat, Meet Hashtag!. Hashtag is 8 years old, but still has plenty of pep in his step. He loves attention and could be a great fit for your home. Hashtag was recently diagnosed with diabetes,...
Board Members Mull Survey on Town Meeting Access
Are residents deterred from participating in Town Meeting? Are there changes that could encourage more attendance?. The Select Board is considering a survey exploring that topic – if the price is right. Board Chair Emily Mitchell raised the idea near the close of Monday’s board meeting. She acknowledged that...
Sacopee Valley Recreational Center Ice Rink Ice Skates on Loan for Free!
Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.
