Where do I even begin? I have been photographing the Schabbing family for many years now. I was so incredibly excited when Haley contacted me and told me they were growing their family again! We did a maternity session and newborn session this time around that included the entire family. McCoy was the perfect addition to their family and it is very evident how much he is loved by everyone, especially his older siblings. I basically had to pry him out of big sister Austin’s hands haha. McCoy was a surprise gender and I have to hand it to the momma’s that have the patience to wait and find out at birth. I can only imagine that exact moment of finding out but my anxiety would never allow me to do it! The Schabbing family raise and show cattle so we had to incorporate a little cow bonnet and lovey into his newborn session. Haley even brought a cute little sign to display for that portion. He was born close enough to Christmas too so Baby’s first Christmas photos were a definite must! We did a little snowman setup and a gingerbread man. I love them both and so did mom!

JACKSON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO