Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsiu.org
Holiday events and more in Southern Illinois
It’s a tradition. The Harrison Bruce Historical Village invites you to their annual Christmas Stroll on the campus of John A. Logan College, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4;00 p.m. Join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the l800’s. Festive music, sweet treats, vendors, artisan guild’s displaying their wares, children’s crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas. Bring the whole family. Stroll is free and open to the public. The Village was dedicated in 2012 and is one of the only historical villages on the campus of a community college in the State of Illinois. A treasure.
KFVS12
Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name
If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it. An investigation is ongoing in Carbondale following an officer involved shooting. Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of Southern Illinois children will be...
kbsi23.com
United Way of Southeast Missouri releases data and research for Transportation Coalition
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Thursday afternoon, United Way of Southeast Missouri led a transportation coalition meeting to discuss data and research provided from the survey given out last month in the Cape Girardeau community. The discussion led into the concerns community members had on the city’s bus routes and sidewalks.
semoball.com
Harris, Jackson knock off top-seeded Charleston in SEMO Conference semifinal
It took Jackson head coach Kory Thoma just three games in the saddle to coach his team to a victory over a reigning state champion. The fifth-seeded Jackson Indians dominated from the opening tip-off to the final whistle in an 81-53 victory over the top-seeded Charleston Blue Jays in a SEMO Conference Tournament semifinal matchup at Sikeston Fieldhouse in Sikeston, Missouri.
kbsi23.com
Jackson R-2 district authors follow-up e-mail to parents
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) — The Jackson R-2 district has authored a follow-up e-mail to parents of students who currently face meal account deficits. Currently, the district has a deficit of at least $32,000, according to a previous KBSI story as well as the original e-mail to district parents, which was distributed last Friday evening.
semoball.com
Charleston falls flat in 81-53 SEMO Conference Semifinal loss to Jackson
SIKESTON — Charleston coach Jamarcus Williams wasn’t surprised by the 81-53 thumping his team took from Jackson in the semifinals of the SEMO Conference Tournament. After all, the Bluejays (4-3) have sleepwalked through parts of the early stages of the season, already equaling their loss total from last season and aren’t playing or practicing with the same determination and desire that won the team a MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship a year ago.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022
(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paxton Media newspapers in Local 6 area to include special section 'We Will Remember,' marking one year since tornado outbreak
On Saturday, subscribers to The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader will see a special section delivered in their newspapers commemorating one year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The special section titled "We Will Remember" looks back on the storm, its aftermath and recovery efforts...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for annual awards
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for businesses and citizens to be recognized during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Business Celebration. The celebration is on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center.
One of America’s “Hippie Hideout” towns is a here in Illinois
No, it's not Chicago. A small town in Illinois is being called one of the places where you can be free to be a hippie if that's the lifestyle you want to live. So which town is it, and what makes it a "hippie hideout'?. The website earnspendlive.com released a...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah City Clerk receives training award
Paducah's City Clerk was honored by the Kentucky League of Cities for advanced training. Lindsay Parish received the Level I Achievement in City Governance award. To reach that level, Parish had to complete a minimum of 30 hours of training and three hours of training in ethics. Kentucky League of...
KFVS12
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
kbsi23.com
Jackson R-2 pens memo to students, families regarding meal account deficits
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – An e-mail that circulated Friday evening has made waves throughout the Jackson educational community. That memo to students’ families stated the following: Satisfy any negative account balance of $50 or more or the student will be offered an “alternative meal” – a peanut butter sandwich and a bottle of water.
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
kbsi23.com
Vendors from small businesses attend Womens Impact Networking Luncheon
JACKSON Mo. (KBSI)- The Jackson Civic Center was packed full Thursday with business leaders of the community for the Women’s Impact Network meeting. Graze Keen, Owner of Blackbird by Peachy Keen says, “So we love events like this just so we can network and meet people because we’re people people, but we love it because we’re community over competition. We want to support everyone and obviously it’s important to get your name out and make sure you know what people have to offer, we just like to meet and mingle and support other businesses so we can bounce ideas off of each other and really work together.”
KFVS12
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
KFVS12
SIH announces workforce reductions; 76 positions to be eliminated or reorganized
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare announced Wednesday, December 7 that 76 positions would be eliminated or reorganized. They said the positions are within senior leadership, management and corporate services and include 33 vacant positions that will not be filled. It does not include direction patient care positions. According...
kbsi23.com
Missouri gas prices at lowest in over a year
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In the state of Missouri, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has dipped below $3 for the first time in 317 days. “This certainly is coming at a very good time,” AAA Public Affairs Specialist Don Redman said. A...
frameamemory.org
jackson, missouri newborn photographer | Mccoys newborn shoot
Where do I even begin? I have been photographing the Schabbing family for many years now. I was so incredibly excited when Haley contacted me and told me they were growing their family again! We did a maternity session and newborn session this time around that included the entire family. McCoy was the perfect addition to their family and it is very evident how much he is loved by everyone, especially his older siblings. I basically had to pry him out of big sister Austin’s hands haha. McCoy was a surprise gender and I have to hand it to the momma’s that have the patience to wait and find out at birth. I can only imagine that exact moment of finding out but my anxiety would never allow me to do it! The Schabbing family raise and show cattle so we had to incorporate a little cow bonnet and lovey into his newborn session. Haley even brought a cute little sign to display for that portion. He was born close enough to Christmas too so Baby’s first Christmas photos were a definite must! We did a little snowman setup and a gingerbread man. I love them both and so did mom!
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
Comments / 0