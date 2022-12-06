ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Boston 25 News WFXT

ABC6.com

Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
beckersasc.com

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Missing North Kingstown man found dead

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity

“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Former IT director accused of embezzling over $1M from Warwick company

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former IT director at a Warwick company is accused of fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said that Juan Hicks, 47, was using his access to AT Wall Companies’ computer network, purchasing authority, and management authority to steal over $1 million from the company.
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA

