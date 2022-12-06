Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
Warren teacher assistant saves choking student
Bonnie Dion has worked at Hugh Cole Elementary School for nearly 10 years and is now being hailed a hero.
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
ABC6.com
Person caught illegally ‘occupying space’ inside residence hall at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was arrested over the weekend after illegally “occupying space” inside a residence hall at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for the university, told ABC 6 News that a student called the Department of Public Safety Sunday after they saw a “suspicious person” in their dorm hall.
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
East Providence teen honored for saving woman’s life
The East Providence High School junior was working at a local restaurant when she noticed one of her regulars acting strangely.
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
ABC6.com
‘There was a man in my closet’: More students come forward at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More students at Brown University came forward about a man broke into their dorm at Wayland Hall. This time, they found him in the closet. The roommate — who wished to remain anonymous — explained the terrifying moments she ran into the man Tuesday.
Missing North Kingstown man found dead
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Fiancé's Father At South Mass Home: DA
Two men are dead and two women are injured following a suspected murder-suicide at a South Massachusetts home, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 511 Bank Street in Fall River just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said on Twitter…
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
newbedfordguide.com
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
ABC6.com
Former IT director accused of embezzling over $1M from Warwick company
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former IT director at a Warwick company is accused of fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said that Juan Hicks, 47, was using his access to AT Wall Companies’ computer network, purchasing authority, and management authority to steal over $1 million from the company.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Meet Raymond, Hopkinton PD’s new compassion dog
The Hopkinton Police Department announced it will soon have a new furry friend on the force.
ABC6.com
Providence police identify victim in downtown stabbing, search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police on Thursday identified the victim in the downtown stabbing and are searching for three suspects. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brandon...
