Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO