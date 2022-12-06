Read full article on original website
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Collider
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
Vice
Wes Anderson's new movie now has a release date
A new Wes Anderson movie is always special, symmetrical gift. The French Dispatch, for instance — starring Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and Lea Seydoux — was a perfectly framed series of bittersweet human stories. The director’s new project Asteroid City, said to be “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life”, sees him reunite with some of his usual coterie, including Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. What’s more, we finally have a release date for it too.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Eagle
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in December 2022
These seven new films to Hulu this month explore the depth of familial and otherwise social relationships with prodding, akin to starting a fire in the coldest of winters. While some of these films dip into work bonds and others into the intimate sphere, all engagements are fraying or frayed, so what we see are the cracks on display. There are a few films that expand this inquiry, querying humans’ relationships to nature and animal life. What happens when we get close, or too close?
IGN
The Best Horror Movie of 2022: Nominees
Every year there’s the inevitable think piece about whether or not horror movies are “back” when the genre never left, but, we gotta say, it’s been a pretty stellar year for the macabre, the weird, and the horrifying. 2022 saw plenty of stunners, leaving us with the difficult task of narrowing it down to just five nominees that best embodied what makes horror movies great.
2023 Oscars: Could ‘Elvis’ Leave the Building with Wins for Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Sound?
Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” was just the right musical spectacle to lure moviegoers back to theaters: a delirious, non-stop roller coaster ride capturing the King of Rock’s rebellious career along with his enduring cultural impact. The result was a record $151 million domestic gross for the director, paving the way for potential Oscar glory. The charismatic Austin Butler — who became one with Elvis — leads the way as the Best Actor favorite, with a likely Best Picture nomination as well. That could translate into several craft nominations, too. Multiple Oscar winner Catherine Martin (for costume and production-designing “The Great Gatsby” and...
Collider
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
Collider
From 'RoboCop' to 'Kill Bill', 10 Goriest Death Scenes in Non-Horror Movies
The horror genre has always been the home of the gore hound. Often testing the limits of the human body, horror movies are notorious for treating their characters like tissue paper as they murder them in a variety of creative. Whether it's decapitation, dismemberment, or just a good old-fashioned stabbing, some horror movies ride or die by the quality of their death scenes and the amount of blood they can fit on screen.
Bong Joon Ho’s New Movie ‘Mickey 17’ Gets Release Date, First Look
Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 will hit theaters around the globe on March 29, 2024, Warner Bros said Monday. The studio already had the date staked out for an event film. Also opening that weekend is Sony’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and an untitled event film from Universal. The pic from the Parasite Oscar winner is currently shooting off a script he wrote based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The filmmaker is also producing. Robert Pattinson stars in the title role alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), with Oscar nominee Toni Collette...
Avatar 2 reviews: What people on Twitter are saying about James Cameron's movie
Thirteen years since blue-skinned Pandorans dominated billboards across the world, Avatar is back. The sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 epic – Avatar: The Way of Water – will hit the big screen on 16 December, promising viewers even more dazzling visual effects and another lengthy stint in cinema stalls and on sofas (it’s three hours, 10 minutes long). Naturally, the great and the good of the entertainment world have already enjoyed previews of the soon-to-be blockbuster, and the outpouring of adulation is pretty overwhelming. For anyone who doesn’t have the time or the inclination to read lengthy reviews, we’ve put together a collection...
Batgirl directors say movie's cancelation was a "traumatic experience"
"Maybe when [Brendan Fraser] wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie"
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ To Make Impact This Summer At Theaters
Focus Features has dated Wes Anderson’s next movie Asteroid City for June 16, 2023. Do we smell a Cannes selection? Pic will go even wider on June 23. Universal, as previously reported, has overseas. Focus previously teamed with Anderson and Indian Paintbrush on 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom. Asteroid City, written by Anderson based on a story he co-wrote with Roman Coppola, takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. Anderson also...
Collider
10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb
Read update With fans eagerly waiting for upcoming animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's easy to see that interest in the evolving genre isn't waning. This is why it's not surprising that the entries listed in IMDb's top 10 animated movies of all time are constantly changing, as more viewers use the platform to chime in and rate their favorite films.
