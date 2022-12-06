ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bay, AL

wtva.com

Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter

Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
wcbi.com

Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Elementary students in Tupelo get to shop with a cop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a shopping trip 16 kids won’t forget and it was just in time for Christmas. Students arrived in style at the West Main Walmart for this shopping spree. Four students from each of the four elementary schools in the Tupelo School District...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New business coming to north Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
ECRU, MS
bctribune.com

Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36

DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
FLORENCE, AL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Savannah (TN)

Savannah is a city located on the east side of the Tennessee River. This city is in Hardin County and the county seat of the county, in Tennessee, United States. Savannah had a population of 7,213 at the 2020 National Population Census, showing a 3.3% population growth from 6,982 in 2010.
SAVANNAH, TN
trbnews.net

Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees

RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
RED BAY, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WBBJ

Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
AMORY, MS

