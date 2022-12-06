Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
wcbi.com
Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
wcbi.com
Elementary students in Tupelo get to shop with a cop
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a shopping trip 16 kids won’t forget and it was just in time for Christmas. Students arrived in style at the West Main Walmart for this shopping spree. Four students from each of the four elementary schools in the Tupelo School District...
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
wtva.com
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
freightwaves.com
Desperate Unified Furniture customers can’t recover assets locked in shuttered facilities
It’s been nearly three weeks since Unified Furniture Industries of Tupelo, Mississippi, abruptly ceased operations, firing more than 2,700 employees and instructing its truck drivers to return all inventory and delivery documents to its UFI facilities in the U.S. Frustration is mounting among brokerages and trucking companies that have...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
bctribune.com
Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36
DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Savannah (TN)
Savannah is a city located on the east side of the Tennessee River. This city is in Hardin County and the county seat of the county, in Tennessee, United States. Savannah had a population of 7,213 at the 2020 National Population Census, showing a 3.3% population growth from 6,982 in 2010.
trbnews.net
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees
RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
WAFF
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July
When the officers arrived, residents told them a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.
WBBJ
Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
wcbi.com
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
