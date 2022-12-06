Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida
Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign
The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes
TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
Diagnosis for 12.9.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signaling he is poised to act against manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. During a...
Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry
The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
Jennifer Sweet: Investing in Florida’s communities is investing in our future
Florida is our community. This is our future. In my role as the leader of Aetna Better Health of Florida, a CVS Health company, I get to channel energy to improve the well-being of our communities, and I’m particularly excited about the investments we’ve been making to address housing needs and food insecurity.
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida earns multicultural health care distinction from NCQA
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida received top marks across the survey. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has earned the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties, was recognized for its excellence in providing services to meet the diverse cultural and...
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.22
Politics shouldn’t be pale. Get ‘Sunburn’ed — right now. Congrats! — Today, Eric Carr, the Director of Legislative Affairs, Florida Commission on Offender Review, will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in the Florida State University Masters of Applied American Politics and Program (FSU MAAPP).
Scott Franklin, Darren Soto lead delegation in seeking help for citrus after hurricanes
Hurricane Ian damaged 90% of citrus in the state. Hurricane Ian savaged Florida’s citrus industry. Now, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are coming together to make sure recovery has the juice it needs. U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, led a...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency
Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks teams up with Attorney General
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is joining forces with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody to help launch the Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program.
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.
Florida citrus forecast sours further following Hurricane Ian
'Growers are focused on recovery and continue to invest in new tools to help rebuild.'. The news for Florida’s citrus industry has gone from bad to worse following Hurricane Ian, with an already historically low forecast shrinking even more after the storm. The initial U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners
If you get offered a free water test, beware — it may end up sinking you. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
