Florida State

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida

Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices

All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign

The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry

The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida earns multicultural health care distinction from NCQA

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida received top marks across the survey. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has earned the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties, was recognized for its excellence in providing services to meet the diverse cultural and...
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency

Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
Florida citrus forecast sours further following Hurricane Ian

'Growers are focused on recovery and continue to invest in new tools to help rebuild.'. The news for Florida’s citrus industry has gone from bad to worse following Hurricane Ian, with an already historically low forecast shrinking even more after the storm. The initial U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners

If you get offered a free water test, beware — it may end up sinking you. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
