A new Northern Italian restaurant that was initially only open for lunch this fall has debuted its full dinner menu, and early reviews are coming in. There's a new spot for pasta and Northern Italian comfort food on Nob Hill, in a space formerly occupied by a Thai restaurant at 1400 California Street (at Hyde), and it's called Ciccino. They don't even have a website yet, but this is their Instagram — and don't confuse them with Piccino, the long-established pizza and Cal-Italian place in Dogpatch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO