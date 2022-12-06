Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Class C-1 One-Act championships, runners up both go to David City Schools
The town of David City has reason to celebrate as both their schools earned top honors at the Class C-1 state One-Act championships on Thursday. Aquinas Catholic's performance of "Radium Girls" earned them the state championship trophy, while David City Public received the runner-up trophy after their performance of "Pandora."
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports results; Saturday's schedule
The Norfolk High girls wrestling team overwhelmed the competition at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational. The Panthers scored 157 points in the nine-team field while the runner-up, Lincoln Southeast, garnered just 37. Norfolk champions: Jersi Rabbass (105), Tierra Pollard (110), Jazmin Haller (115), Kylie Beeken (130), Lesly Rodriguez (135), Victoria Maxey (140), Kayla Bobeldyke (145), Beverly Bobeldyke (170), Asahti Dillard (235).
norfolkneradio.com
Wausa wins class D-1 state One-Act championship
Wausa has been crowned the class D-1 state one-act champions after their performance of “Wonderland” wowed the judges enough for them to register all perfect scores to the team. Coach Brad Hoesing says this title is a culmination of all the performers’ hard work they put in. Senior...
Sioux City Journal
2-hour late start announced for Sioux City, South Sioux City schools
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the weather, the Sioux City and South Sioux City school districts, as well as Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will have a two-hour late start Friday. The schools made their announcements in statements issued Thursday evening. South Sioux City Schools will have no morning preschool classes.
News Channel Nebraska
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Community College appoints board officers for 2023
The Northeast Board of Governors named their board officers for 2023 at yesterday’s meeting. Julie Robinson has been named board chair, while Jeff Sherer will serve as vice chair. Donovan Ellis will serve as the board’s secretary. In other appointments, Scott Gray was appointed as vice president of...
norfolkneradio.com
14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State lands 49 student athletes on 2022 NSIC fall all-academic team
Wayne State College landed 49 student athletes on the 2022 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. For the fourth year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members that carry a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow plan set for the City of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk put out a press release stating their snow removal plans for the year. Presented at Monday's council meeting, the City of Norfolk has released its plans to remove snow this year. When weather permits, the streets of Norfolk will be cleaned by 23...
News Channel Nebraska
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
norfolkneradio.com
SNOW CHALLENGE: So, who's the winner?
When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
News Channel Nebraska
Various non-injury accident calls in Platte County Thursday
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office received various calls for accidents during icy road conditions Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said they got their first called related to the icy conditions at 1:41 pm. This was an accident without injuries, which happened near the intersections of 48th Ave. and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Norfolk man arrested following high-speed pursuit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officials said at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out. According to Stanton County Sherriff's Office, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident
WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
kscj.com
SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED
THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
Comments / 0