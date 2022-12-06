COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO