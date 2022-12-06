ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, NY

WKTV

Town of Kirkland looking for 16-year-old missing since Nov. 19

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Town of Kirkland Police Department is asking for the publics help, locating 16-year-old Katharine Schink who has been missing since Nov. 19. Katherine has brown hair is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has been entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
KIRKLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County resident faces multiple charges for breaking and entering

A Cortland County resident is facing multiple charges for breaking and entering into a residence, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that Michael A. Grossi, 37 of the town of Cortlandville, had “unlawfully entered” a victim’s residence in the town earlier in the day on Sunday.
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect

From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet Police Department is looking to ID this indecent exposure suspect that happened on 11-4-2022 at Bargain Hunt located at 1241 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Tip anonymously at www.mjpd.org or 615-754-8477 MORE CRIME NEWS The post Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Young Bachur Stabbed in Lakewood [UPDATED] [PHOTOS]

A young Bachur was stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened at a Yeshiva. According to preliminary information we received from officials, the Bachur, said to be 15, was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight, and is reportedly in serious condition. Hatzolah is transporting the victim to JSUMC.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Syracuse.com

Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County

Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
FLINT, MI
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates want New York to aid victims of SNAP 'skimming'

Advocates at the Legal Aid Society and Empire Justice Center are urging state officials to provide compensation to people whose benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are stolen through an electronic theft process known as skimming. The groups in a letter on Monday to the New York State Office...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
MANHATTAN, NY
