cortlandvoice.com
State Police: County woman allegedly steals items from Walmart
A Cortland County woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly stole items from the Walmart in the town of Cortlandville, according to Friday’s New York State Police (NYSP) report. The report stated that on Nov. 30, Cortnee L. Sims, 30 of Cuyler, scanned a few items that...
WKTV
After several attempted vehicle break-ins Police ask for publics help with investigation
YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Yorkville, Whitesboro and Whitestown Police Departments are investigating several attempted vehicle larcenies and damage that took place on Dec. 5 and are asking for the publics help. Police have released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone with information call 315-736-8331. They also ask for...
Troopers investigating woman’s death as possible homicide in Van Buren; son questioned
Van Buren, N.Y. — State troopers are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday, state police said. At 9:40 a.m. a person called 911 and reported finding a woman dead in her apartment at the Village Green Condos on Idlewood Boulevard, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Town of Kirkland looking for 16-year-old missing since Nov. 19
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Town of Kirkland Police Department is asking for the publics help, locating 16-year-old Katharine Schink who has been missing since Nov. 19. Katherine has brown hair is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has been entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
abc57.com
Man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jordan Miller, 37, was charged with child molesting as a level one felony and child molesting as a level 4 felony. On November7,...
cortlandvoice.com
County resident faces multiple charges for breaking and entering
A Cortland County resident is facing multiple charges for breaking and entering into a residence, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that Michael A. Grossi, 37 of the town of Cortlandville, had “unlawfully entered” a victim’s residence in the town earlier in the day on Sunday.
Rape, strangulation, menacing: 294 arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 66.
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect
From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet Police Department is looking to ID this indecent exposure suspect that happened on 11-4-2022 at Bargain Hunt located at 1241 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Tip anonymously at www.mjpd.org or 615-754-8477 MORE CRIME NEWS The post Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Cortlandville man charged with burglary, grand larceny
On December 4th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Young Bachur Stabbed in Lakewood [UPDATED] [PHOTOS]
A young Bachur was stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened at a Yeshiva. According to preliminary information we received from officials, the Bachur, said to be 15, was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight, and is reportedly in serious condition. Hatzolah is transporting the victim to JSUMC.
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
localsyr.com
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
Truck Strikes Bridge in New York State Leaving Toilet Paper All Over Road
Offcials say a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in New York state, leaving it's payload all over the road. CBS says this infamous bridge has been the scene of numerous accidents, as it was struck as recently as July and August. One state Senator says the bridge has been struck over 100 times, as frustration has grown in recent years over what to do with the area.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates want New York to aid victims of SNAP 'skimming'
Advocates at the Legal Aid Society and Empire Justice Center are urging state officials to provide compensation to people whose benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are stolen through an electronic theft process known as skimming. The groups in a letter on Monday to the New York State Office...
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
We can do better to train, support, pay child protective workers (Guest Opinion by Kaylee Lammers)
Kaylee Lammers, of Baldwinsville, is pursuing a master’s in public health at the University of Minnesota. A year and a half ago, Jordan Brooks from Palermo, New York, malnourished and deathly sick, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The events leading up to Jordan’s death, unfortunately, are...
Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
Syracuse.com
