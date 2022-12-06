Read full article on original website
WITN
‘This means so much’: Eastern Carolina middle school gets funding for musical instruments
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, with the help of several faculty members, students at an Eastern Carolina middle school got a surprise that could be life-changing. A special gift came from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which is a national organization supporting music education in schools. “This means...
WITN
Beaufort County students introduced to STEM careers & more
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County students are learning more about careers in STEM fields. STEM means science, technology, engineering, and math. Beaufort County Community College hosted around 200 students Thursday to talk about everything from nursing jobs to firefighting. They had a chance to learn what a day is like for STEM jobs and get information about how to land one someday.
neusenews.com
Evans & Associates and Partner Agency Supports LCC Scholarship Program
Evans & Associates of Kinston and Lititz Mutual Insurance Company of Pennsylvania have partnered to together to present a matching donation to the Lenoir Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships. The agency partners are focused on positive impact to communities which they serve in areas of poverty reduction,...
New Bern gets police escort home after winning state title
Police cars and fire trucks escorted the New Bern football team back to school after winning the 4A state championship. HighSchoolOT was live in New Bern for the Bears' return.
Craven County Schools using NC grant for school security
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department for Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools announced it was awarding more than $74 million in grant funding to more than 200 schools in early November. The funds were split into two categories: for school resource officers and for safety equipment and training. Craven County Schools […]
neusenews.com
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
newbernnow.com
Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI
A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter II
Performs intermediate protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions. Responding to fire and emergency medical service calls; performing...
neusenews.com
Arendell Parrott Quiz Bowl Team Undefeated
The APA Quiz Bowl team defeated Ayden Grifton and South Lenoir at our match on December 3, 2022. Teams played each other three times. APA went undefeated. The next match is in February at Ayden Grifton against teams from across the state. Members of the 2022 APA Quiz Bowl Team...
Georgetown High School Alumni Association donates culturally inclusive dolls
ONSLOW COUNTY (WNCT) – It’s a heartwarming day for the Onslow Cheer program. Today, they received dozens of culturally inclusive dolls from the Georgetown High School Alumni Association. The School was one of the last segregated high schools in the county. Now the association gives back annually to the program with their “Dolls of Color” […]
Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
Highest-paying business jobs in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In life, like business, it’s all about getting ahead. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Bern using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep […]
WITN
Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
WITN
Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.
neusenews.com
Making connections at the La Grange Public Library
Breakfast , Lunch and Dinner. For many, these meals are things we take for granted and do not worry about, but for 41 million Americans food insecurity is a problem. According to the USDA, 87.5 percent of US households suffered from food insecurity in 2021; that total includes 5.1 million children. Due to COVID, job layoffs, and the state of the economy, that number is increasing.
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
"[His wife] didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."
WITN
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There are no life-threatening injuries.
