Pink Hill, NC

WITN

Beaufort County students introduced to STEM careers & more

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County students are learning more about careers in STEM fields. STEM means science, technology, engineering, and math. Beaufort County Community College hosted around 200 students Thursday to talk about everything from nursing jobs to firefighting. They had a chance to learn what a day is like for STEM jobs and get information about how to land one someday.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Evans & Associates and Partner Agency Supports LCC Scholarship Program

Evans & Associates of Kinston and Lititz Mutual Insurance Company of Pennsylvania have partnered to together to present a matching donation to the Lenoir Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships. The agency partners are focused on positive impact to communities which they serve in areas of poverty reduction,...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools using NC grant for school security

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department for Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools announced it was awarding more than $74 million in grant funding to more than 200 schools in early November. The funds were split into two categories: for school resource officers and for safety equipment and training. Craven County Schools […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate

The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI

A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter II

Performs intermediate protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions. Responding to fire and emergency medical service calls; performing...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Arendell Parrott Quiz Bowl Team Undefeated

The APA Quiz Bowl team defeated Ayden Grifton and South Lenoir at our match on December 3, 2022. Teams played each other three times. APA went undefeated. The next match is in February at Ayden Grifton against teams from across the state. Members of the 2022 APA Quiz Bowl Team...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying business jobs in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In life, like business, it’s all about getting ahead. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Bern using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Making connections at the La Grange Public Library

Breakfast , Lunch and Dinner. For many, these meals are things we take for granted and do not worry about, but for 41 million Americans food insecurity is a problem. According to the USDA, 87.5 percent of US households suffered from food insecurity in 2021; that total includes 5.1 million children. Due to COVID, job layoffs, and the state of the economy, that number is increasing.
LA GRANGE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
SNEADS FERRY, NC

