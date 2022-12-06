Breakfast , Lunch and Dinner. For many, these meals are things we take for granted and do not worry about, but for 41 million Americans food insecurity is a problem. According to the USDA, 87.5 percent of US households suffered from food insecurity in 2021; that total includes 5.1 million children. Due to COVID, job layoffs, and the state of the economy, that number is increasing.

LA GRANGE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO