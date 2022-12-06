Kerry Condon was thrilled to hear that writer-director Martin McDonagh wanted to return to his Irish roots with The Banshees of Inisherin. The actress reunited with McDonagh for the film after working with him on Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri as well as his plays The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Condon discussed reteaming with the director on a film that encapsulates a range of deep-rooted emotions. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage McDonagh had been working on Banshees for several years, even speaking with Condon about the concept before she appeared in 2017’s Three Billboards....

