Your letters: Christmas concert coming up at UW Center for Civic Engagement

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
I want to spread the news about a wonderful concert band at the UW-Stevens Point Wausau location.

I have been involved in music for most of my life. This group is very special to me. There is a good mix of people with ages from high school to retired. They are talented, fun and enjoyable to make music with. It reminds me of my high school experiences when those low brass players make me laugh. That said, the quality of musicianship of my friends is amazing.

I am always surprised that more people do not come to our concerts. I am writing this letter to get the word out about a great Christmas concert. Feeling in the mood for seasonal joy? We will do dances from the “Nutcracker Suite,” plus more. Come to the concert Dec. 11 in the UW Center For Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, at 7 p.m. There just may be cookies and holiday sweets free for eating, too!

Play an instrument or percussion? Looking for a group to play in? Consider being part of the band and join. We are working to expand our community involvement.

Merry Christmas!

Jean White of Weston

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

