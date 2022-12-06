Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
Man found not guilty in Decatur murder trial
A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.
Man charged with killing HPD officer appears in court
LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of Huntsville Police Department STAC agent Billy Clardy, III.
WAAY-TV
Closing arguments wrap up in Morgan County murder trial
A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended Thursday in his capital murder trial. Zachary Williams of Hartselle was charged with three counts of capital murder for the death of Michael Irvin Jr. Williams and co-defendant Ulysses Wilkerson allegedly broke...
North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying
A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
DPD: Man arrested for theft involving forged check, fake bank accounts
A man in Decatur was arrested after police say he was involved in a theft with forged checks and fake bank accounts.
WAFF
Seven new recruits graduate from Huntsville Police academy
A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. Egg prices reaching record highs. Updated: 12 hours ago. The price...
WAAY-TV
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
WAFF
37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues
Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
WAFF
Former Franklin Co. bus driver sentenced for DUI, 40 counts of reckless endangerment
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The former Franklin County School bus driver who was charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment has been sentenced. Rhonda Barksdale, 58 was arrested on Sept. 16 after she was seen driving a school bus with students on board erratically and failing a field sobriety test.
Huntsville man indicted in stabbing death of his father, court records show
A Huntsville man has been indicted by a grand jury for murder in the stabbing death of his father last year, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Ex-Limestone Correctional Facility guard: Expect more arrests after 4 charged in bribery scheme
Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme. Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketteman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads...
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Educator accused of using a racial slur
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy. Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy. Streetcar removed from service for repair. CBS46 News at 6 p.m.
WHNT-TV
Capital Murder Suspect Accused of Killing HPD Officer Set for Status Hearing
LaJeromeny Brown faces a capital murder charge in connection with the death of HPD Officer Billy Clardy, III and prosecutors have made it known that they are seeking the death penalty. Capital Murder Suspect Accused of Killing HPD Officer …. LaJeromeny Brown faces a capital murder charge in connection with...
Testimony continues in Decatur capital murder trial, second suspect wants new attorneys
Zachary Williams, 34, is one of two men charged in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin, Jr., while investigators said his two young children were inside the house with him.
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
WHNT-TV
Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Comments / 1