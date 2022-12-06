ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAAY-TV

Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder

UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Closing arguments wrap up in Morgan County murder trial

A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended Thursday in his capital murder trial. Zachary Williams of Hartselle was charged with three counts of capital murder for the death of Michael Irvin Jr. Williams and co-defendant Ulysses Wilkerson allegedly broke...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying

A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Seven new recruits graduate from Huntsville Police academy

A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. Egg prices reaching record highs. Updated: 12 hours ago. The price...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office

Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues

Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Educator accused of using a racial slur

Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy. Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy. Streetcar removed from service for repair. CBS46 News at 6 p.m.
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

