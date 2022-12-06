Bitcoin adoption on the rise in Africa: A discussion on the Lightning Network and mining technology – BitTalk #1

Read full article on original website
Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST
Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
Research: Bitcoin exchange flows show headstrong belief in face of bad news
On-chain data from Glassnode, analyzed by CryptoSlate, shows in the event of bad news, Bitcoiners act with bullish conviction 75% of the time. Furthermore, the analysis of the exchange inflow/outflow chart from Glassnode revealed that even during bearish events, Bitcoiners retain confidence regarding exchange trading. Inflows and outflows usually mirror...
WazirX to share Proof of Reserves with the public
WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange, has said that it is currently working with a third-party vendor to conduct an audit of its reserves, which will provide a proof of its holdings. This is an ongoing process and the results of the audit will be shared with the public when they...
ByBit to apply new KYC rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20
Crypto exchange ByBit announced that it would imply new Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20. The announcement updates the different withdrawal limits based on different KYC verification levels. As of Dec. 20, non-verified users’ withdrawals will be limited to less than 20,000 Tether (USDT) daily...
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 8: Inflows of roughly $19B bring welcome relief to crypto markets
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $18.77 billion and currently stands at $861.04 billion — up 2.2% from $842.27 billion over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 2.3% to $331.63 billion from $324.04 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 3.7% to $157.57 billion from $151.90 billion.
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines
Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
AI cryptocurrencies post strong performance suggesting burgeoning interest
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency sector grew 12.3% over the last 24 hours, making it the second biggest gaining sector after cannabis. Notable top 10 AI cryptocurrency performers were Cortex, which develops machine learning models on blockchain, up 93.7%, and Fetch, which leverages AI and automation for dApp and peer-to-peer applications, gaining 33.7%.
SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...
Huobi predicts crypto market bottom in early 2023
Leading crypto exchange Huobi Global in its 2022-2023 annual report, has predicted that the current bear cycle may soon be over, as it expects the crypto market to reach its bottom in early 2023. On Jan. 1, 2022, the global crypto market had a total market capitalization of approximately $2.2...
El Salvador buys back sovereign bonds to reduce debt
The Republic of El Salvador has announced that it has completed the second repurchase of its sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025. According to a press release shared by President Nayib Bukele, the country purchased $74 million worth of government bonds on Dec. 8. In September, the government bought...
DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial...
Rural Kenya harnesses stranded potential energy to mine BTC using hydropower
A rural village in Kenya has been using off-grid energy generated using hydropower to mine Bitcoin (BTC) and power 500 families nearby. The news was shared by Cash App Product Lead Miles Suter, along with a video and several pictures. How does it work?. The model belongs to Gridless Compute,...
Amber Group reportedly set to end $25M Chelsea deal, lays off 40% of workforce
Singapore-based crypto firm Amber Group is all out to cut costs as it plans to end its $25 million sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC, lay off 40% of staff, and close its retail operations. Earlier in May 2022, Amber Group announced a partnership deal with Chelsea Football Club. The deal...
Binance Labs leads funding round for GoPlus Security to advance web3 security infrastructure
Binance Labs, the venture capital and innovation arm of Binance, has announced that it is leading private round II funding for GoPlus Security, a company that provides open, permissionless, user-driven security services for the Web3 environment. GoPlus’s multidimensional risk detection covers most major blockchain networks, making it a key player in the growing field of Web3 security.
New evidence 52.2% of Bitcoin Network uses clean energy
ClimateTech Vice Chair Daniel Batten’s recent analysis revealed that 29 mining companies constitute 16.48% of the whole Bitcoin (BTC) network and run on 90-100% clean energy. This percentage also shows that 52.2% of all BTC network use clean energy. Mining companies. Batten said he ran his analysis miner by...
Binance CEO CZ confirms exchange has no outstanding loans
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ,” said that the exchange has no outstanding loan, and challenged anyone to ask around. Earlier on Nov. 25, Binance published its Bitcoin proof of reserves to show that its on-chain reserves of 582,485.9302 BTC were 1% higher than the total customers’ deposit of 575,742.4228 BTC.
