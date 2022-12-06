Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Yardbarker
The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday
The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Wife of former Red Sox All-Star C Jason Varitek takes shot at Xander Bogaerts
While she does preface the tweet with "I love Bogaerts" and some other praise for the shortstop, it seems clear that Varitek is taking ownership's side on this. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star who has spent his entire 10-year career with Boston and won two World Series titles, agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Yankees closing in on top available starting pitcher, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees locking up Aaron Judge on a monster $360 million extension hasn’t deterred them from spending more on the free agent market. In fact, general manager Brian Cashman is heavily pursuing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, which has been reported routinely over the past two weeks or so.
Yardbarker
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return
At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
Yardbarker
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023
Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
Yardbarker
Astros throw some shade at Rangers over championships
The Houston Astros threw some shade at their in-state rival via Twitter on Thursday. The Astros sent a seemingly unsolicited tweet that included two photos of the World Series trophy. “Just a reminder we’re the only team in Texas to win a World Series. “And we’ve done it twice,”...
Yardbarker
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo’s risk is worth the potential reward for the White Sox
Joey Gallo might be the most polarizing player in baseball. The twenty-nine year-old outfielder has a career .199 batting average, but .794 OPS and 110 wRC+. He has a career 37.3% strikeout rate, but 14.8% walk rate and 38 home runs per 162 games. The mere mention of Gallo’s name can serve as a litmus test for what kind of baseball fan you are talking to, in terms of affinity for traditional or advanced methods of evaluating player performance.
Yardbarker
Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received
In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
Yardbarker
Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent
The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
Yardbarker
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around
St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
Yardbarker
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Yardbarker
New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga
SAN DIEGO - The Mets aren't done making moves. According to SNY's Andy Martino, if both Kodai Senga and Brandon Nimmo want to be Mets, the team would consider it. With the Mets' payroll hovering around $300 million, the club is "open-minded to stretching past" their budget, says Martino. The...
Yardbarker
LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing
The Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training on Thursday. Maybe it's the lack of other offseason action from L.A., but fans had a lot to say about this particular deal. Heyward is a former All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and 2016...
Comments / 0