Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Garden Club presents annual holiday bazaar

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Garden Club held its annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shops at Stonefield Wednesday, December 7. The event hosted vendors that sold a variety of items, with 100% of the proceeds from the bazaar going to Charlottesville-area charities. "It really is what the holidays...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament

A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park's new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. "Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County," said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women's Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women's Club.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe's plans.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area. The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers new program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program, Pritikin ICR. This new program is geared towards helping patients with cardiovascular disease, focusing on everything from eating health to physical and mental exercises. This is one 90 sites in the U.S. to offer this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

C3 awarding $20k for energy upgrades to small, minority owned businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is awarding $20,000 in grants to small minority-owned businesses. It is offering $2500 to individual businesses to fund energy efficient upgrades. These upgrades can include greener lighting, heating and cooling systems, and other energy related appliances. "We've run this program before, it's...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

'UVA Night at Winter Wander' Offers Free Admission to Boar's Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar's Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Scottsville's James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something 'brew-tiful' is underway in Scottsville. James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner. Brewery staffers also...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Johnson Elementary School students start coding at a young age

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students with Charlottesville City Schools got an early start on learning how to code. Johnson Elementary School participated in "Hour of Code" this past week, where every student, no matter their year, got to learn how to use computer science efficiently. Students and teachers say it's beneficial for their future, especially when it comes to finding their interests, or even a job.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. "If you have mice in your house, they're...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. "The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on broadband connectivity in the area, and thousands of families could save on their monthly bill. "We all know broadband in the county," Jason Inofuentes said, "It can cost a lot.". Inofuentes, oversees the Affordable Connectivity (ACP) Bridge Program...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

