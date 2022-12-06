Read full article on original website
Office 365 Update Error 0x80200061 [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix Office 365 Update Error 0x80200061. Office 365, now called Microsoft 365, includes the most collaborative, up-to-date features in one seamless, integrated experience. It contains various Office desktop apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc. But recently, many users have complained about Office 365 Update Error 0x80200061. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
How to make Flashcards on Word
A Flashcard is a type of card that contains a small piece of information. These types of cards are usually made for kids and provide them with an aid to learning. Apart from that, you can also use Flashcards for other purposes. For example, if you are preparing for competitive examinations, you can make Flashcards to revise the main and important points. Flashcards are also called Index Cards. Usually, these cards have a dimension of 3 x 5 or 5 x 7 inches. In this article, we will see how to make Flashcards in Microsoft Word.
How to print a Large Image or Poster on multiple pages on a PC
If you want to put a poster on the wall of your room, you need a large image. To print posters, large commercial automated machines are used. But, there is one more way by which you can make a poster by using a printer in your home. This technique involves splitting an image into multiple pieces and then printing these pieces one by one. By joining these pieces of paper, you can make a poster. In this article, we will show you how to print a large image or poster on multiple pages on a PC.
How to save animated GIF from PowerPoint
If you notice a GIF image in a PowerPoint that you want to save, then it’s not straightforward. You may want to use it somewhere else, but since copy-paste doesn’t work with GIFs as other images, in this post, we will share how you can save an animated GIF from PowerPoint using multiple methods.
Fix 0x80070483 Microsoft Store Error Code in Windows 11/10
When opening Microsoft Store in Windows, if you get an error code 0x80070483, this post will guide you to fix it. Microsoft Store Error Code 0x80070483 typically appears during the opening due to corrupted and missing system components. The corrupt Windows store cache is another likely cause. Thus, we have provided a comprehensive list of all likely fixes for Microsoft Store not working issue in Windows.
Fix External Hard Drive keeps freezing on Windows PC
One of the most convenient ways to increase your computer’s storage is by plugging in an external Hard Drive. However, this has not been the case for most users, according to them, the external Hard Drive keeps freezing whenever they try to access a file or open an app. This is very counter-productive and should not happen to any of our readers. In this post, we are going to talk about what you need to do if the external hard drive is giving you a hard time.
Media Capture Failed Event Error 0xa00f4271
Media Capture is the process of capturing audio and video signals on your system. While using the camera on their system, users encounter the Media Capture Failed Event Error 0xa00f4271. If you encounter this error on your system, please read through this post for the causes and solutions. Media Capture...
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
