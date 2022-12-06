ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?

If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
TheWrap

Watch Miley Cyrus Shave Off Jimmy Fallon’s Beard in Front of a Live Audience (Video)

Miley Cyrus helped Jimmy Fallon spruce up his look ahead of the holidays by shaving his beard in front of a live studio audience. During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon announced that it was time to part ways with his facial hair. “Should we ask Miley Cyrus if she wants to shave my beard tonight?” he asked the audience, who cheered in agreement.
TheWrap

Can the Golden Globe Nominations Give the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Some Credibility?

After the stars-free, non-televised afterthought of an awards show the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put on in January, the Golden Globes are back. As the HFPA prepares to announce the nominations for its 80th annual show this Monday morning, the answers to those questions have yet to be determined. But it’s safe to say that all is not hunky-dory with the organization and its annual shindig. True, the HFPA is proceeding with its plans to put on a full-scale Globes show, one that will be televised on NBC just the way it was back in the days before the industry told the group to clean up its act or get lost. But there are still warning signs for the Globes, both from external and internal sources.
TheWrap

‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy