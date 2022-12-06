ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

Avian Bird Flu Found In Webster County

The Webster County Health Unit has been informed by state health and conservation officials that avian influenza or bird flu has been detected in the county. According to a press release from Webster County, the virus has been found in both domestic flocks and migratory wild birds. The Health Unit’s...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO

