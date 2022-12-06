Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One of the more interesting home collaborations is the partnership between Ikea and Sonos. The ongoing Symfonisk product line takes the best of both brands and ties them together to create home audio products that are functional and fun to look at. The latest edition of the collaboration promises to take the partnership in a bold new direction with the upcoming release of the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker. Why We’re Excited for The Symfonisk Floor Lamp Speaker The first Symfonisk lamp was released in...

14 MINUTES AGO