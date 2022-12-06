Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
GreatWhip Introduces New Distributors and Custom Canister Whipped Cream for Various Brands
GreatWhip, a company that makes chargers for canister whipped cream, has been steadily increasing the number of distributors that sell its products. GreatWhip has distributors in various countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United State, Australia, Germany, and Belgium. The company wants to get closer to its customers so that it can offer excellent services to people all over the world.
Woonsocket Call
TCGPost Launches a New Online Trading Cards Marketplace
Provider of trading cards solutions, TCGPost, announces the launch of its website to ease the buying, selling and auctioning of different types of card games. Users and collectors of trading cards in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world would be undoubtedly excited with the news of the launch of a new website by TCGPost. The goal of the online marketplace for trading cards is to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and post CCG and all types of cards with ease while eliminating the possibility of fraud.
Ikea and Sonos Are Releasing a New Symfonisk Floor Lamp: Here’s Why We Are (and Are Not) Excited
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One of the more interesting home collaborations is the partnership between Ikea and Sonos. The ongoing Symfonisk product line takes the best of both brands and ties them together to create home audio products that are functional and fun to look at. The latest edition of the collaboration promises to take the partnership in a bold new direction with the upcoming release of the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker. Why We’re Excited for The Symfonisk Floor Lamp Speaker The first Symfonisk lamp was released in...
Woonsocket Call
UREEQA Partners With i-Create to Validate Their New NFT Collection Joe Ravioli
(ACN Newswire) - The founders of i-Create LLC are excited to announce the launch of their NFT project Joe Ravioli. This innovative and unique NFT collection tells a creative and fun story for buyers of any age. With the entire collection being validated by UREEQA, buyers will receive a cool piece of digital art, commercial rights, monetization opportunities, IRL (in real life) merchandising opportunities and more, while also supporting a philanthropic cause to fight hunger in America.
Woonsocket Call
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call
Environment, Health, and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Proliferation of the Software-As-A-Service Deployment Model Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Component (Software and Services (Project Deployment and Implementation Services, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Woonsocket Call
Unravel Launches New Personal Growth Course Unravel: Go
MIAMI - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Unravel Groups, a nationwide men's organization dedicated to leadership and the pursuit of excellence, launches a new free six-week introductory course called Unravel: Go. Unravel: Go is designed for men who are hungry for growth and interested in exploring the Unravel process without...
Woonsocket Call
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Woonsocket Call
FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation
FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
Woonsocket Call
Scribie Announces Launch of Its New AI Integration With OpenAI Whisper
This integration marks major milestone for Scribie as this indicates a new era for the company. With this successful integration Scribie can provide highly accurate transcriptions more expeditiously. San Francisco, California - December 9, 2022 - OpenAI recently released their latest fundamental model for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) called Whisper....
Woonsocket Call
How the Key of Mindset is Revolutionizing Professional Motivation
At Key of Mindset, they understand that to be the best; they have to surround themselves with the best. That's why they've made it their mission to provide people with only the most exciting and engaging content that is sure to get them motivated. So whether someone is looking for tips on being more productive or wants to read something that will inspire them, they've got it covered.
Woonsocket Call
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
Woonsocket Call
ScottHall.co Reveals Email List Building Best Practices for SMBs in New Guide
Digital marketing e-commerce consultancy ScottHall.co has released a Best Practices guide that offers entrepreneurs and business owners a list of up-to-date email marketing strategies designed to grow and sustain subscribers. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2022) - In the newly released report, titled "List Building Best Practices,"...
Comments / 0