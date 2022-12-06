ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Margaret Elene Lee Hood Butts

Margaret Elene Lee Hood Butts of College Grove, born March 12, 1925, passed away at her home in the comfort of her family on December 8, 2022 at the age of 97. Born to Sallie Thomas Lee and Roy Douglas Lee, Elene was the sixth of twelve children. Preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hood, and husband James M. Butts; son, John Dale Hood; grandson, John W. Hazelwood; sons in-law, Larry J. Hazelwood and Jay U. Sterling; and eight siblings.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Mary Anne (Sweeney) King

Mary Anne (Sweeney) King, age 73 of College Grove, TN passed away December 3, 2022. She was born to the late Joe & Flora Lee Sweeney. She grew up in Nashville, TN and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Sweeney and Andy Sweeney. Mary Anne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy King of College Grove, TN; daughter, Sarah (Daniel) Stephens of College Grove, TN; granddaughter, Caroline Stephens of College Grove, TN and nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
WCS students design shoes in partnership with Titans

Williamson County Schools students have partnered with the Tennessee Titans in designing shoes to raise awareness for a local non-profit as part of the My Cause, My Kicks initiative. Students with the WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center designed the shoes to support Nashville non-profit Stronger Than My Father, which "helps...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade rescheduled to Dec. 17

The Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 17, following week-long rain that has impacted the mid-state. The annual parade is traditionally held on the second Saturday of December, but will now take place at 2 p.m. on the third Saturday. The parade will feature Grand Marshal...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
LBMC adds two to C-suite

Brentwood-based professional services firm LBMC announced Thursday the addition of Scott Bowman as chief operating officer and chief financial officer and Thanigs Muthu as chief information officer. According to a release, the CIO role is new to LBMC, the original iteration of which was founded in 1984. The company is...
BRENTWOOD, TN

