‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Actress Kerry Condon On The Film’s Emotional Layers & Reteaming With Martin McDonagh — Contenders LA3C

Kerry Condon was thrilled to hear that writer-director Martin McDonagh wanted to return to his Irish roots with The Banshees of Inisherin. The actress reunited with McDonagh for the film after working with him on Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri as well as his plays The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Condon discussed reteaming with the director on a film that encapsulates a range of deep-rooted emotions. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage McDonagh had been working on Banshees for several years, even speaking with Condon about the concept before she appeared in 2017’s Three Billboards....
How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?

If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
How to Watch ‘The Whale': Is the Brendan Fraser Movie Streaming?

From director Darren Aronofsky comes “The Whale,” an A24 film flooded with emotion, based on the play first written by Samuel D. Hunter, which debuted onstage back in 2012. The film is adapted from Hunter’s script, set in 2017, and follows a 600-lb. self-isolating English teacher (Brendan Fraser) who still believes in optimism and the good for which his daughter Elli (Sadie Sink) is destined.
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?

As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
