Los Angeles County, CA

Government Technology

Large County Seeks Information on Office Solution, Telemetry Work

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The nation’s most populous county is seeking input from vendors as it continues its modernization journey. The...
claremont-courier.com

Gold Line extension may get another funding lifeline

The light rail system formerly known as the Gold Line may seem like a mirage that remains just out of reach, but it now appears to have yet another opportunity to finally make it to Claremont. By a unanimous vote on December 1, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tideline.news

Leaked Recording Reveals Racist Views of LA City Council Members

Controversy struck the Los Angeles City Council this October as an audio recording that contained racist comments surfaced. The recording stemmed from an October 2021 meeting that included Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Ron Herrera in October of 2021. Martinez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’

The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a "list" after last month's election—a comment that the city attorney's office has characterized as a political threat.  The post Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 numbers keep zooming up in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 3,700 new COVID cases, 17 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles to end renter protections in February

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council explores creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to "explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation." The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Indicted LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council Wednesday after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

