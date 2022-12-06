Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Related
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Most Fun Cities' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the most fun cities across the country.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
luxury-houses.net
A Private Remarkable Estate with Resort Style Recreational Amenities, Gorgeous Design, and Sensational Views Asks $13.5 Million in Malibu, California
22407 Carbon Mesa Road Home in Malibu, California for Sale. 22407 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, California is truly a golfer’s retreat in a spectacular, verdant setting on a gated promontory of more than two manicured acres on two parcels, views that take in a panorama of ocean, islands, and coastline from Point Dume and the Malibu Pier to Palos Verdes. This Home in Malibu offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22407 Carbon Mesa Road, please contact Christopher Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
foxla.com
These 18 California restaurants just got Michelin Stars
LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen California restaurants were just added to Michelin's California Guide and honored during the annual ceremony. Eight of the 18 restaurants are in Los Angeles. So whether you're looking for traditional Korean bibimbap in the Bay Area or authentic Ethiopian in Los Angeles, California's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
Eater
One of Spain’s Biggest Chefs Arrives at Westfield Century City Next Year
More Spanish food is coming to Los Angeles next year, adding to the sudden influx of power players and big paella names landing on the West Coast lately. Casa Dani, a notable New York City spot from famed modernist chef Dani García, is set to open at the Westfield Century City mall in 2023, taking up a prime position in one of the Westside’s busiest retail centers.
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
nomadlawyer.org
Wayfarers Chapel: A Beautiful “The Glass Church” In Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Tourist Attraction In Wayfarers Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Located in the beautiful area of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, The Wayfarers Chapel was designed by architect Lloyd Wright. The “tree chapel” has been featured in movies and TV shows. Located in the southern Los Angeles area, Wayfarers Chapel...
Comments / 0