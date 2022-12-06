Read full article on original website
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the ongoing shooting investigation taking place in Jones County involving the suspect nicknamed “Cornbread.”. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the arrest of 46-year-old Tyrae Cooley, of Moselle, on a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension in relation to the case.
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.
Hattiesburg police seeking man on aggravated assault warrant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old Hattiesburg man believed to be involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting had an arrest warrant sworn against him. Hattiesburg police are seeking Shaquille Adams, who had an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
Laurel man accused of 4 counts of animal cruelty
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a search warrant was served this week. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, two different police divisions were involved...
Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday. If you can identify the suspect, please contact...
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero. On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. “I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the...
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
Man shot during domestic incident in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a 51-year-old man was injured in a domestic-related shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, December 5. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle […]
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man injured. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting reportedly happened at a location on or off Ovett Moselle Road Saturday, although the sheriff’s department says that information has yet to be verified.
One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school
One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
