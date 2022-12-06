Read full article on original website
'Lights in Bloom' begins today at Selby Garden
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - The 19th annual 'Lights in Bloom' begins today. Selby Botanical Gardens ranked among the nation's 10 best botanical garden holiday light displays last year by USA Today. According to the Herald-Tribune, more than 2 million lights have been hung around the gardens on the 15-acre campus....
'Christmas with Kinkade' art exhibit comes to Tampa
TAMPA - Zac Kinkade brings his artwork to Tampa for unique Christmas show. Making a limited appearance at the Michael Murphy Gallery for the new art exhibition, 'Christmas with Kinkade,' Zac brings his art and knowledge to collectors and fans alike. The nephew of Thomas Kinkade, Zac brings his own interpretation of Kinkade-style art as he continues the partnership with Disney and now Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters as well.
Venice veteran gifted a new car
Christmas came early for one Venice veteran. Gettel Toyota of Lakewood gifted the Suncoast hero a new car. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, former Marine Kirk Wildasin was helping his neighbors clean up debris in the road. “I had to get a new chain for my chainsaw and on...
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 12/09 - 12/11
(WSNN) - Prepare your calendars because December is jam-packed with a bunch of holiday events. The 36th annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade returns to Marina Jack's this Saturday night. It starts at Longboat Key around 6 p.m. and then arrives at Marina Jack's viewing point at 7 p.m. The best spot to check out the parade is from Bayfront Park. For more information, click here.
Drink for a cause at 'Miracle at the Tap'
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Dive into a Winter Wonderland at Tamiami Tap, now temporarily known as ‘Miracle at the Tap. ‘Miracle’ is a nationwide concept that made its way to the Suncoast. Dozens of states across the country participate, and this is the only one in our area. It’s...
Brian Wheatley named Florida Coach of the Year
VENICE (SNN-TV) - On Wednesday, State Champion Venice Volleyball Coach and FHSAA Hall of Famer, Brian Wheatley, was named Coach of the Year in Florida by the Florida Dairy Farmers. This is the 1st time he has ever received this award, and upon receiving it, Wheatley is now a finalist...
Snook Haven hopes to re-open by end of December
Venice landmark Snook Haven is projected to re-open later this month, pending Sarasota County Commission approval. The property sustained major damage from Hurricane Ian. But that didn’t stop their dedicated staff. As soon as they could be back on property it was all hands on deck to bring this...
Ringling College Alum recognized for dedication to community after Hurricane
SARASOTA - Ringling College Alum was honored by the American Red Cross after her studio and home were devastated by Hurricane Ian. Ringling College of Art Alum, and Suncoast Artist, Leoma Lovegrove was recognized by the college and the American Red Cross for bringing hope to those in her community after the devastating pass of Hurricane Ian through Matlacha that destroyed her home, studio and gallery.
Red tide effects on fishing industry
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole may have enhanced the effects of red tide, but the charter fishing industry is prospering. Red tide is present along the Suncoasts beaches, and in the bay. Chris Seger, Owner and Operator of Tight Lines Charter, says once you get 6 to 8 miles off the...
Manatee County moves forward with six major road projects
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Manatee County Commission moves forward with six major road projects meant to improve traffic problems. The Herald-Tribune reports these projects involve widening 7th Street West, 59th Street West, 63rd Avenue East, Upper Manatee River Road, and Lorraine Road from two lanes to four. It also includes extending Lena Road from State Road 64 and 70.
A death in Miami Dade County may be connected to one on the Suncoast
A death in Miami Dade County may be connected to one on the Suncoast earlier this week. SNN reported Tuesday that a man took his life in front of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-75. Now two days later, new details are emerging from what the man may have...
Henry Lawrence elected to Black College Football Hall of Fame
PALMETTO (SNN-TV) - The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class yesterday, which includes a Suncoast legend. Henry "Killer" Lawrence joins a class of eight inductees who were selected from a list of 25 Finalists. Lawrence when to the all-black Lincoln Memorial High School in Palmetto, before attending Florida A&M from 1971 to 1973.
Henson's $500K gift funds USFSM literacy program at Booker Middle
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 7, 2022 - Reading is fundamental, and a half-million dollars will go a long way towards literacy being a fundamental element at Booker Middle School. The $500,000 gift was given by Sarasota's Mary Kay and Joe Henson to USF to fund tutoring and a mentorship program for the Booker Middle School Literacy Initiative. The literacy program is based at the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus and it matches USF students with middle-schoolers to boost their reading skills.
Sarasota's 'Shop with a Cop' event gifting dozens of kids this weekend
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Some kids on the Suncoast are receiving a very special treat from some local heroes this weekend. The Sarasota Housing Authority, Sarasota Police Department, Target, and Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) are partnering to host the annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. It's happening Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Target off 5350 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Holiday Boat parade will collect gifts for kids in need
SARASOTA - The 36th annual holiday boat parade will return to the Suncoast this Saturday, and beyond spreading holiday cheer, the parade will give back to those in need. “It’s like Christmas all month here in December for children at the Haven because so many people will provide gifts for them," said VP of Adult Services at the Haven, Becky Forest.
2023 Climate Conference kicks off February 9
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Tickets are now available for the 2023 Climate Conference in Sarasota. After selling out last year, the local Climate Adaptation Center is hosting another conference February 9 in the Selby Auditorium at USF's Sarasota-Manatee Campus. The conference will focus on topics relevant to living in Florida:...
Chris Culton resigns as Parrish High football coach
PARRISH (SNN-TV) - Parrish Community High School head football coach Chris Culton has stepped down after four seasons. The only head football coach in the Bulls' brief history submitted his resignation on Monday morning to school principal Craig Littles. Before his time at Parrish, Culton spent 14 years as an...
SCSO Sergeant, 3 Deputies recognized for heroic actions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 9, 2022 - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office employees were recognized for their exemplary service to the community. Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman presented the awards during a ceremony Thursday. Sergeant Britton Turner and Deputy Karla Small received the Heroic Achievement Award for their actions on July...
