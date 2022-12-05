A Flashcard is a type of card that contains a small piece of information. These types of cards are usually made for kids and provide them with an aid to learning. Apart from that, you can also use Flashcards for other purposes. For example, if you are preparing for competitive examinations, you can make Flashcards to revise the main and important points. Flashcards are also called Index Cards. Usually, these cards have a dimension of 3 x 5 or 5 x 7 inches. In this article, we will see how to make Flashcards in Microsoft Word.

