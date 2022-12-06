Read full article on original website
Liberal First
County considering taking part in NRP process
Officials with the City of Liberal are looking to expand the current Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, and doing so requires public hearings and a process. Seward County Development Corporation Director Eli Svaty talked to county commissioners Monday about possibly being part of that process. Svaty said being part of the process...
WIBW
Garden City man hospitalized when semi rolls in western Kan.
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Garden City man was sent to the hospital after the semi he was driving rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the U.S. Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 83 south junction with reports of a single-vehicle incident.
Cattle rounded up by cowboys after truck overturns in Garden City
The Garden City Police Department said cowboys and cowgirls were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to recover cattle after a semi-trailer overturned.
IdeaTek now in Liberal with fiber
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler-based IdeaTek has expanded its footprint into Liberal, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely...
Liberal First
New business offering digital services opens in Liberal
Businesses are always on the lookout for ways to increase their digital presence and attract customers, and recently, a new business to help with just that cut its ribbon. Tuesday, Mar A Sky Media Owner Raquel Marasky cut the ribbon for her venture at the Rock Island Depot with the Liberal Chamber of Commerce. As Marasky tells it, her interest in digital media was sparked at a rather young age.
Lee Richardson Zoo announces death of Digger, an African spurred tortoise
The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Digger, the Zoo's 26-year-old female African spurred tortoise. She died on Sunday, Dec. 4.
kscbnews.net
SCCC Invites Local, State legislators to Lunch on Campus
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett will host a legislative lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 on the SCCC campus. Legislators and elected officials from Liberal, Seward County, and the Southwest Kansas region were invited to visit the home of the Saints, and more than 30 are expected to attend.
Wanted SW Kan. burglary suspect traveling with 1-year-old
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of crimes and asking the public for help to locate 35-year-old Jose Santoyo, according to Garden City Police. Santoyo is wanted in connection to a string of Motor Vehicle Thefts, Auto Burglaries, Storage Unit Burglaries, and various other property crimes in...
kscbnews.net
kscbnews.net
Roscoe Richard Hoddy
Roscoe Richard Hoddy, age 82, of liberal, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. Roscoe was born on Friday May 3, 1940, in Eureka, Kansas, the son of Roscoe Richard Hoddy Sr. and Evelyn Florence (Thomas) Hoddy. Roscoe worked on the family farm...
kscbnews.net
Allan Marvin Waybright
Allan Marvin Waybright, age 70, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Dallas, Texas on December 6th, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1952 to Albert M. & Dorothy Waybright in Liberal, KS. He grew up in Perryton, Texas and moved to Liberal his senior year of high school where he met his wife, JoNell Hibbs, of 50 years. They were married on August 5th, 1972 and went on to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock where they graduated in 1975. Then they moved to Waco for two years, and later the couple settled down and made a home in Liberal, Kansas. Together, he and his wife raised their two children, Adam and Nicole, who were the light of his life. In June of 2022, they relocated to Lake Dallas, Texas after Marvin retired from the oilfield to be close to their grandchildren, Phoenix and Memphis.
kscbnews.net
Seward County hires Bridel to lead the Tennis programs
Seward County Community College is thrilled to announce Brett Bridel as the next men’s and women’s tennis coach. Bridel, an Aurora, Illinois native, was previously the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Judson University, an NAIA program in Elgin, Illinois, and has 30 years of coaching experience. Bridel brings NCAA D1, D2, NAIA, and NJCAA coaching experience to Seward County. Athletic Director Dan Artamenko shared his excitement to have Coach Bridel “I am thrilled to bring Brett on to lead our Men’s and Women’s programs. After record breaking years in both programs last year, Coach Bridel has the experience and passion to continue the growth of Seward County Tennis. His prior success at both the NJCAA and NCAA levels showed Brett was the guy for the job.”
kscbnews.net
Scott City Sinks Shorthanded Redskins
Playing without suspended Zayden Martinez and Adan Mata, Liberal lost 66-44 to Scott City Friday night at the Scott Community Events Center. Starter Izzy Rotolo received an early technical and didn’t play the rest of the night as per team rule. Plus several other starters were in foul trouble all night in the blowout loss.
kscbnews.net
Garden City Hands Saints a 4th Straight Loss
Seward’s losing streak reached four in an 87-71 loss at the hands of the Garden City Broncbusters Wednesday night in the Green House. The Busters held the Saints at arm’s length most of the night while holding the Saints to 34 percent shooting. The Saints actually jumped out...
