Sabre Adhesives Launch Collection of High-Quality Industrial Adhesives Perfect For A Wide Range Of Applications

Jambox Music, a music licensing company that offers both subscription plans and single song licenses recently announced it’s new Students subscription plan. “We’re very excited to be offering a dedicated plan catered to film school students. We wanted to include all that Jambox offers to young, up and coming film makers that are currently in school and facing tight budgets. The subscription plan will grant students access to the entire Jambox music and sfx catalogue with unlimited downloads / licenses. This is our way to give back to our community and help students create better sounding projects. We’re proud to say that we are the only music licensing company that offer a film student dedicated subscription plan”

21 HOURS AGO