For a few weeks each holiday season, garden store Fitchburg Farms makes space in its massive greenhouse at 1839 County Road MM for area vendors to sell their wares. This year’s Winter Makers’ Market, running daily through Dec. 21, features candles, wood crafts, knitting and more from more than 120 artisans. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Don’t miss the visit from Santa (real beard and all) on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO