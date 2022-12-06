Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
captimes.com
At Board of Regents, UW-Richland students deliver petition to save campus
Ahead of a Thursday Board of Regents meeting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, 11 students from UW-Platteville Richland Center handed a petition to UW System President Jay Rothman in an effort to save their campus. The petition, which has about 1,400 signatures, comes after Rothman ordered UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy...
captimes.com
A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side
The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Winter Makers' Market, Holiday Craftacular, Winter Fantasia Reimagined and more
For a few weeks each holiday season, garden store Fitchburg Farms makes space in its massive greenhouse at 1839 County Road MM for area vendors to sell their wares. This year’s Winter Makers’ Market, running daily through Dec. 21, features candles, wood crafts, knitting and more from more than 120 artisans. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Don’t miss the visit from Santa (real beard and all) on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
captimes.com
Let's Eat: Spicy hot pot hits the spot at Double 10
Seekers of spicy food like me know that one dependable place to get a heat fix and a fun, interactive experience is a Chinese hot pot restaurant. Fortunately, Madison has a handful of these, featuring small stoves right at the table, pots of boiling broth and platters of raw meats, seafood, vegetables and noodles. Customers are charged with choosing their adventure and cooking dinner on their own.
captimes.com
Owners of the Musky and Mint Mark to open a fish fry/burger joint
By next summer, the former Lake Edge Seafood Company on Madison’s east side is set to become a fast casual fish fry/ burger joint and small-ish event space, named for chef Sean Pharr’s English bulldog. Hank’s, which could open by late spring, will be an extension of the...
captimes.com
First big snow of season creates slick roads, 200-plus traffic calls
During the first substantial snowstorm of the season on Friday, Madison saw several inches of snow and slippery roads, with hundreds of traffic incidents reported. Dane County Emergency Services had received 221 traffic-related calls as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, ranging from slide-offs to crashes. This did not include multiple callers for the same incident, which would put the number of actual calls at more than 600 between 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
captimes.com
Taking the cake: Baked Lab expands on Madison's east side
Baker Shawn Bolduc knows that dessert can be intimidating. No one’s born knowing how to make a lattice on top of a pie, or how to pipe flowers onto a cake. The Baked Lab, Bolduc’s three-year-old passion project, is a “judgment-free” space to pick up those skills. This week, that space nearly doubled in size.
Comments / 0