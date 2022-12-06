Read full article on original website
Related
Millennials And Gen X Are Sharing How They Had Fun As Teens Before The Internet, And Now, I Feel 10,000 Years Old
"The anticipation!!! I can feel it! Seconds ticking by, hand hovering over the phone receiver! One tiny blip of a ring — SNATCH!! And somehow out of breath from all that anxiety when you said 'hello.'"
A 6-year-old said she was happy her mom lost her Meta job because it meant they could 'spend more time together'
Shelly Kalish's daughter told her she was excited to hear the news because it meant they would have more time to spend together.
The Windows Club
How to save animated GIF from PowerPoint
If you notice a GIF image in a PowerPoint that you want to save, then it’s not straightforward. You may want to use it somewhere else, but since copy-paste doesn’t work with GIFs as other images, in this post, we will share how you can save an animated GIF from PowerPoint using multiple methods.
Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target
Don’t ask us why, but lunch is just more fun to eat when it’s in a bento box.
Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End
A round-up of home-brightening gifts from Amazon with a luxe look.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
The Windows Club
How to change Storage Location of Offline Maps in Windows 11/10
This tutorial shows how to change the storage location of Offline Maps in Windows 11. The built-in Maps app in Windows 11 supports offline maps that are helpful to get directions, look for places, etc., without an internet connection. You can select a continent (Asia, Europe, North and Central America, etc.) and then download the map for a country or a region (if available) of a particular country. All the offline maps are stored under the default hard drive. But you can change this default location easily.
dcnewsnow.com
50+ best gifts for men
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for young adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
SAN JOSE, Calif./ WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday accused Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) of trying to buy its way to dominance in the metaverse, kicking off a high-profile trial to try to prevent the Facebook parent from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.
7 cool gadgets every tech-lover will enjoy
There are so many gadgets and gizmos that come our way, and it is not surprising that most of us love to geek out over them. If you’re an average person, who just wants to enjoy the small things in life, then smart gadgets can be an excellent addition to your daily routine.
hbsdealer.com
Klein Tools launches line of drill bits
The VACO Line of Step Drill Bits feature dual spiral flutes. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Klein Tools, designed for professionals since 1857, introduced VACO Step Drill Bits and Kits, a line of drill bits with comparable features to other drill bits on the market but at a competitive price point, the company said.
ZDNet
These cheap home security cameras will give you peace of mind without breaking the bank
There are over one million home invasions in the U.S. each year, making it critical that you have some sort of protection and security device in your home. However, not everyone has the budget to spend thousands on a new home security system. That is where we come in: we keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, watching for new products and deals that can help protect your family and home.
Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best holiday deals under $100
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Make the holidays merry and bright without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends...
ktalnews.com
Best tools to give as gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
knowtechie.com
Upgrade your internet with this discounted Wi-Fi 6 router, now $25
If you’re shopping around for a new Wi-Fi router, stop what you’re doing right now and check out this incredible Amazon offer. For a limited time, this Jlink Wi-Fi 6 router is down to an incredible $25. It usually sells for $50. To get the discount, clip the 30% on-site coupon and enter promo code CGWTG9GR at checkout.
moneytalksnews.com
Social Security Website Overhauled to Make It User-Friendly
The Social Security Administration has overhauled its website to make it more user-friendly. According to an announcement posted on the website:. “Many of our most visited sections now use a more user-friendly and task-based approach. In the coming months we will continue to unveil new pages and improvements based on public feedback.”
Comments / 0