New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO