wshu.org
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
wshu.org
Connecticut reaches tentative 4-year deal with state police union
Governor Ned Lamont’s administration has reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor deal with the leadership of the Connecticut State Police Union NP1. The agreement needs to be reviewed and approved by the union rank and file. Despite the agreement being tentative, Lamont acknowledges that it will...
wshu.org
Newtown families join U.S. Capitol vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Connecticut’s federal representatives stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Newtown Action Alliance on Thursday to ask Congress to pass a national ban on assault weapons. The group is in the nation's capitol ahead of December 14, which marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary...
wshu.org
Capital Region hospitals, lawmakers raise alarm about staffing shortages during winter disease season
Lawmakers and health care officials are sounding the alarm about crises facing upstate hospitals. Upstate New York hospitals face a thorny problem: declining revenue exacerbated by staffing shortages and patient overflow. Lawmakers say New York faces being short 30,000 registered nurses by 2030. A survey by the non-profit Iroquois Healthcare...
wshu.org
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
wshu.org
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
wshu.org
Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system
Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
wshu.org
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter
Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
wshu.org
How long until New Yorkers can buy cannabis in stores?
New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.
wshu.org
Connecticut fiscal report shows billions saved in state employee liabilities
Connecticut officials are projecting that the state will continue to have a significant budget surplus for the next four years. The most recent Connecticut Fiscal Accountability Report projects a billion-dollar surplus in the general fund and an extra $348 million in the special transportation fund this fiscal year. The Office...
wshu.org
Sharon Hospital seeking to close maternity services requires scrutiny, attorney general says
Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong urged the Office of Health Strategy to thoroughly review the impact of a proposed closure of labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. Over 300 petitions in opposition of the closure from concerned community members have been sent to Tong, who is concerned how...
wshu.org
Siena poll: New Yorkers planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year
Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers surveyed recently in a Siena College poll plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year, compared to last year. The survey showed that 22% of state residents plan to spend more this year, which is up from 17% who planned to spend more in 2021.
wshu.org
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024
It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
wshu.org
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
wshu.org
Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s revenues are finally growing faster than its debt, analysts say
For years, Connecticut’s government finances have been a sinking ship, taking on debt faster than tax revenues would grow to pay it off. But while uncertainty still looms over the global economy, analysts told legislators Monday the furious fiscal bailing they’ve done in recent years was not in vain.
wshu.org
Fighting nature with nature
Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
wshu.org
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
wshu.org
More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding. The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.
