Pennsylvania State

Connecticut reaches tentative 4-year deal with state police union

Governor Ned Lamont’s administration has reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor deal with the leadership of the Connecticut State Police Union NP1. The agreement needs to be reviewed and approved by the union rank and file. Despite the agreement being tentative, Lamont acknowledges that it will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newtown families join U.S. Capitol vigil honoring victims of gun violence

Connecticut’s federal representatives stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Newtown Action Alliance on Thursday to ask Congress to pass a national ban on assault weapons. The group is in the nation's capitol ahead of December 14, which marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary...
NEWTOWN, CT
Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system

Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter

Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
NEW YORK STATE
How long until New Yorkers can buy cannabis in stores?

New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.
NEW YORK STATE
Siena poll: New Yorkers planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year

Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers surveyed recently in a Siena College poll plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year, compared to last year. The survey showed that 22% of state residents plan to spend more this year, which is up from 17% who planned to spend more in 2021.
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024

It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says

A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fighting nature with nature

Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
JERICHO, VT
More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding. The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.
REDDING, CT

