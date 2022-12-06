ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

Alchemy Bake Lab to open Katy brick and mortar

Alchemy Bake Labs is accepting orders for an X-Mas Treat Box until Dec. 19, available for curbside pickup or delivery in Cypress. (Courtesy Alchemy Bake Lab) Alchemy Bake Lab, a dessert shop that specializes in miniature versions of classic treats, plans to open by late December or early January. Located...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

F-45 and 9 other businesses, renovations coming to Pearland, Friendswood

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers now open on Airtex Drive

Raising Cane's offers a menu of 100% premium white-meat chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and its signature Cane's sauce as well as fresh-brewed iced tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers celebrated the grand opening of its newest location Dec. 8 at...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Steakhouse Brings Korean Fine Dining to Houston Heights

The first question Jason Cho, owner of newly opened Karne Steakhouse in the Heights, asked me was, “Where do you like to eat Korean food in Houston?” My answers were Korea Garden and Seoul Garden, restaurants on Long Point, a street well-established as Houston’s makeshift KoreaTown. “Me too. I still eat at those places,” he said.” To that point, Karne is not meant to be comparable. In Karne, Cho and executive chef and partner Yurum “KP” Nam have created a dining experience that is their own, woven with personal narratives of their shared Korean roots, their respective times in New York’s restaurant scene, and Cho’s Houston upbringing.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

FireCraft BBQ projecting Dec. 26 opening for new Kingwood location

FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow-smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, is now open for pickups and catering. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

OMG Burger marks one-year anniversary of serving zabiha halal, organic eats in Spring

On Sept. 17, OMG Burger celebrated the one-year anniversary since opening its Spring-area location. (Courtesy OMG Burger) The one-year anniversary since OMG Burger opened its Spring location was celebrated Sept. 17. The organic and zabiha hala restaurant is located at 8854 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and was the business’s third location to open. OMG Burger offers a menu of burgers with a variety of toppings, tacos, hot dogs, salads, wings, sandwiches, loaded fries and desserts. 832-761-7183. www.txomgburger.com.
AUSTIN, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!

2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston's best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location

The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

