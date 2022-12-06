Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Slim Chickens to open Dec. 12 on South Main Street in Houston
Slim Chickens is set to open on South Main Street in Houston on Dec. 12. (Courtesy Slim Chickens) The Houston-based fast-food chain Slim Chickens is set to open its eighth Houston location Dec. 12 at 9599 S. Main St., according to a Dec. 8 announcement. More than 75 new jobs...
Alchemy Bake Lab to open Katy brick and mortar
Alchemy Bake Labs is accepting orders for an X-Mas Treat Box until Dec. 19, available for curbside pickup or delivery in Cypress. (Courtesy Alchemy Bake Lab) Alchemy Bake Lab, a dessert shop that specializes in miniature versions of classic treats, plans to open by late December or early January. Located...
New restaurant Mingo’s Latin Kitchen serves Latin-style food in Pearland after previously operating as a food truck
The Oso Bueno ($6.50) comes with either fish or shrimp topped with mixed cabbage, pico de gallo and more. (Photos by Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Tomas Villarreal is a chef, like his father, Domingo Villarreal, before him, but he did not immediately follow in his father’s footsteps. “I’ve always liked...
F-45 and 9 other businesses, renovations coming to Pearland, Friendswood
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers now open on Airtex Drive
Raising Cane's offers a menu of 100% premium white-meat chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and its signature Cane's sauce as well as fresh-brewed iced tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers celebrated the grand opening of its newest location Dec. 8 at...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Steakhouse Brings Korean Fine Dining to Houston Heights
The first question Jason Cho, owner of newly opened Karne Steakhouse in the Heights, asked me was, “Where do you like to eat Korean food in Houston?” My answers were Korea Garden and Seoul Garden, restaurants on Long Point, a street well-established as Houston’s makeshift KoreaTown. “Me too. I still eat at those places,” he said.” To that point, Karne is not meant to be comparable. In Karne, Cho and executive chef and partner Yurum “KP” Nam have created a dining experience that is their own, woven with personal narratives of their shared Korean roots, their respective times in New York’s restaurant scene, and Cho’s Houston upbringing.
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
Best Rated Restaurant To Try While Visiting Houston For The Texas Bowl
With it being a sold-out game we know it is going to be a fun time in Houston. If you are like me trying to plan your trip, what you are doing, where you are staying and most importantly where you should go eat you are in luck. I am doing the same thing.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
FireCraft BBQ projecting Dec. 26 opening for new Kingwood location
FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow-smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, is now open for pickups and catering. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
OMG Burger marks one-year anniversary of serving zabiha halal, organic eats in Spring
On Sept. 17, OMG Burger celebrated the one-year anniversary since opening its Spring-area location. (Courtesy OMG Burger) The one-year anniversary since OMG Burger opened its Spring location was celebrated Sept. 17. The organic and zabiha hala restaurant is located at 8854 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and was the business’s third location to open. OMG Burger offers a menu of burgers with a variety of toppings, tacos, hot dogs, salads, wings, sandwiches, loaded fries and desserts. 832-761-7183. www.txomgburger.com.
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
25 things to do in the Houston area this weekend, Dec. 9-11
Guests can enjoy treats, coffee, and hot chocolate while stargazing at the Houston Arboretum. (Courtesy Canva) Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. Dec. 9-30: Explore a Christmas Village. Have an immersive Christmas experience at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens’ Christmas...
Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location
The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
