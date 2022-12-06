Read full article on original website
SCCC Invites Local, State legislators to Lunch on Campus
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett will host a legislative lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 on the SCCC campus. Legislators and elected officials from Liberal, Seward County, and the Southwest Kansas region were invited to visit the home of the Saints, and more than 30 are expected to attend.
Seward County hires Bridel to lead the Tennis programs
Seward County Community College is thrilled to announce Brett Bridel as the next men’s and women’s tennis coach. Bridel, an Aurora, Illinois native, was previously the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Judson University, an NAIA program in Elgin, Illinois, and has 30 years of coaching experience. Bridel brings NCAA D1, D2, NAIA, and NJCAA coaching experience to Seward County. Athletic Director Dan Artamenko shared his excitement to have Coach Bridel “I am thrilled to bring Brett on to lead our Men’s and Women’s programs. After record breaking years in both programs last year, Coach Bridel has the experience and passion to continue the growth of Seward County Tennis. His prior success at both the NJCAA and NCAA levels showed Brett was the guy for the job.”
IdeaTek now in Liberal with fiber
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler-based IdeaTek has expanded its footprint into Liberal, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely...
KDOT Updates the Latest Information on U.S. 54 Expansion in Seward County
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has provided the latest information on the four-lane expansion project on U.S. 54 in Seward County. Within the next two weeks, weather permitting:. U.S. 54 traffic will be shifted to new eastbound lanes for head-to-head traffic, and the existing U.S. 54 lanes will be...
Roscoe Richard Hoddy
Roscoe Richard Hoddy, age 82, of liberal, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. Roscoe was born on Friday May 3, 1940, in Eureka, Kansas, the son of Roscoe Richard Hoddy Sr. and Evelyn Florence (Thomas) Hoddy. Roscoe worked on the family farm...
Southwest Symphony Society presents Christmas Concert on Dec. 11
The public is invited to Southwest Symphony Society’s concert, “A Most Wonderful Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Showcase Theater on the Seward County Community College campus. Admission is a free-will donation at the door and refreshments will be served. “Our local musicians volunteer...
Allan Marvin Waybright
Allan Marvin Waybright, age 70, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Dallas, Texas on December 6th, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1952 to Albert M. & Dorothy Waybright in Liberal, KS. He grew up in Perryton, Texas and moved to Liberal his senior year of high school where he met his wife, JoNell Hibbs, of 50 years. They were married on August 5th, 1972 and went on to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock where they graduated in 1975. Then they moved to Waco for two years, and later the couple settled down and made a home in Liberal, Kansas. Together, he and his wife raised their two children, Adam and Nicole, who were the light of his life. In June of 2022, they relocated to Lake Dallas, Texas after Marvin retired from the oilfield to be close to their grandchildren, Phoenix and Memphis.
Scott City Sinks Shorthanded Redskins
Playing without suspended Zayden Martinez and Adan Mata, Liberal lost 66-44 to Scott City Friday night at the Scott Community Events Center. Starter Izzy Rotolo received an early technical and didn’t play the rest of the night as per team rule. Plus several other starters were in foul trouble all night in the blowout loss.
