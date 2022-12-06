Read full article on original website
GreatWhip Introduces New Distributors and Custom Canister Whipped Cream for Various Brands
GreatWhip, a company that makes chargers for canister whipped cream, has been steadily increasing the number of distributors that sell its products. GreatWhip has distributors in various countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United State, Australia, Germany, and Belgium. The company wants to get closer to its customers so that it can offer excellent services to people all over the world.
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
Clean Your Hydroflask Easily With These Powerful $8 Tablets That ‘Work Like a Charm’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we do the dishes, it seems like it gets every nook and cranny on every dish. Keyword being seems. When you own one or more bottles, especially if you love Hydroflask as much as we do, then you know the struggle that comes with cleaning the inside of them. It’s nearly impossible to clean inside it fully, leaving either the weird aftertaste of the past drink of soap. But for only $8, that headache can be a thing of the...
Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing focuses on US and major foreign companies, including major aerospace and defense prime contractors and subcontractors. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing is an information service reporting on the activities of...
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Bookbinding Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Growth in Demand Due to Fast Setting Speed and Lower Cost - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Bookbinding Adhesives Market by Technology (Emulsion based, Hot melt), Chemistry (PVA, VAE, EVA, PUR), and Applications (Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global bookbinding adhesive market size was USD 1.8...
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Insights on the Vacuum Furnaces Global Market to 2031 - Rising Population, Globalization and Rise in Disposable Income has Fueled Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Vacuum Furnaces Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,298.8 million by 2031, registering...
Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Activities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market (2022-2027) by Sample Type, Sample Dispersion, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 35.46 Mn...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Environment, Health, and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Proliferation of the Software-As-A-Service Deployment Model Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Component (Software and Services (Project Deployment and Implementation Services, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD...
Jambox Press Release: Company launches new film student dedicated music licensing plan
Jambox Music, a music licensing company that offers both subscription plans and single song licenses recently announced it’s new Students subscription plan. “We’re very excited to be offering a dedicated plan catered to film school students. We wanted to include all that Jambox offers to young, up and coming film makers that are currently in school and facing tight budgets. The subscription plan will grant students access to the entire Jambox music and sfx catalogue with unlimited downloads / licenses. This is our way to give back to our community and help students create better sounding projects. We’re proud to say that we are the only music licensing company that offer a film student dedicated subscription plan”
Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2022: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 61.2% to Reach $1,067.7 Million by the End of 2022 - Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. BNPL payments are expected to grow...
FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation
FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer...
ILC Dover Further Advancing Next Generation Spacesuit Development for Low Earth Orbit Economy
The Collins Aerospace team awarded NASA task order to build next generation spacesuit for the International Space Station. ILC Dover, the leading provider of spacesuit pressure garments and components since the Apollo era, announced it, as part of the Collins Aerospace-led team, will support the second task order under NASA’s Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) Contract, which has a base value of $97.2 million. Tasked with producing the next generation spacesuits for the International Space Station (ISS), this achievement is among several new ventures ILC Dover has embarked upon as an industry-leading supplier, offering a variety of solutions for the next generation space economy including spacecraft landing systems, inflatable habitats, for use in low-Earth orbit, deep space, and lunar/planetary exploration.
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London. In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.
Global Data Center Networking Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026 - Solutions Segment to Account for $29.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Networking Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Networking estimated at US$17.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised...
