Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
Microsoft rolls out the last major Edge update of 2022
Microsoft just rolled out an update to Edge that brings the browser to version 108. It's a relatively small update as well as the final one of the year.
The Windows Club
10 Default Microsoft Word settings you need to change
Microsoft Word comes with countless options that you can change or tweak as per your requirements. For some people, default settings are enough to get the job done, whereas some of you might not be satisfied fully. If you are one of them, you can check out this article. Here are some of the default Microsoft Word settings you can change to improve your productivity or personalize the app as per your wish.
How to enable and disable systemd in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
Using systemd on WSL used to require third-party input but it's now an official part of Microsoft's Linux-on-Windows platform. Here's how to enable and disable it as you need.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Error checking rules in Microsoft Excel
The real power of Microsoft Excel lies in its formulae. However, as a Microsoft Excel user would know well, making mistakes with formulae are common since they are complicated. You can fix this by tracing these errors and checking suggestions for improvements. This is called Background error checking. We will show you the procedure to enable or disable the same.
Digital Trends
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
The Windows Club
How to see Recently Opened Files in Windows 11/10
When we open a document say a Word file, Excel, or TXT file, an image file (PNG, JPG, etc.), audio video, etc., Windows automatically keeps a track of such opened files. This helps to easily access or re-open a particular file later. So, if you want to see recently opened files in your Windows 11 computer, then there are multiple ways to do so. Using these options, you can view recently opened files for all applications or a specific app individually.
The Windows Club
Office 365 Update Error 0x80200061 [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix Office 365 Update Error 0x80200061. Office 365, now called Microsoft 365, includes the most collaborative, up-to-date features in one seamless, integrated experience. It contains various Office desktop apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc. But recently, many users have complained about Office 365 Update Error 0x80200061. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
The Windows Club
How to print a Large Image or Poster on multiple pages on a PC
If you want to put a poster on the wall of your room, you need a large image. To print posters, large commercial automated machines are used. But, there is one more way by which you can make a poster by using a printer in your home. This technique involves splitting an image into multiple pieces and then printing these pieces one by one. By joining these pieces of paper, you can make a poster. In this article, we will show you how to print a large image or poster on multiple pages on a PC.
Phone Arena
Google starts rolling out the first Pixel Watch OTA update: here's what it brings
Google has been doing a good job at slowly but surely smoothening its pebble-like wearable, the Pixel Watch, into a more well-rounded smartwatch. The latest Google Feature Drop update brought a few improvements like the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile (with Fitbit Premium), the ability to pin contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app, and more.
The Windows Club
How to make Flashcards on Word
A Flashcard is a type of card that contains a small piece of information. These types of cards are usually made for kids and provide them with an aid to learning. Apart from that, you can also use Flashcards for other purposes. For example, if you are preparing for competitive examinations, you can make Flashcards to revise the main and important points. Flashcards are also called Index Cards. Usually, these cards have a dimension of 3 x 5 or 5 x 7 inches. In this article, we will see how to make Flashcards in Microsoft Word.
ZDNet
How to use voice access in Windows 11
To use voice access, you need to install the 22H2 update for Windows 11. A voice access guide pops up, prompting you to set up your microphone. Your default microphone is shown on the screen. If you wish to set up a different one, click the button for Add new microphone. Otherwise, click the right arrow in blue.
The Windows Club
How to transfer Steam, Epic, Origin, Uplay games to new PC
There could be several reasons why you would want to move your games from one PC to another PC — and for most gamers, the main reason being you have procured a new PC with much better gaming specs including an SSD (Solid State Drive) for faster loading times and better performance. In this post, we will show you how to easily move Steam, Epic, Origin, and Uplay games to a new PC.
ZDNet
Chrome gets memory and energy saver modes for Windows, MacOS and ChromeOS
Google will roll out two new features for Chrome in the next few weeks that should stop it hogging memory and running down your laptop's battery. The two new features are aptly named Energy Saver and Memory Saver, and should make the most popular browser a more efficient application on Windows, MacOS and ChromeOS. Users can turn each of the efficiency modes on via Settings in Chrome under Performance.
The Windows Club
Fix External Hard Drive keeps freezing on Windows PC
One of the most convenient ways to increase your computer’s storage is by plugging in an external Hard Drive. However, this has not been the case for most users, according to them, the external Hard Drive keeps freezing whenever they try to access a file or open an app. This is very counter-productive and should not happen to any of our readers. In this post, we are going to talk about what you need to do if the external hard drive is giving you a hard time.
The Windows Club
Fix HP Printer Status Unknown error on Windows 11/10
Over the past couple of days, we have noticed that some HP printer users have been experiencing a rather peculiar problem. You see, folks are saying their HP Smart app is displaying the “Printer status unknown” error, suggesting the app is not able to communicate with the printer.
Business Insider
7 ways to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen
If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, first try to force-restart the phone. Make sure your touchscreen is clean and dry so it can sense your fingertips. Remove cases or screen protectors that may be interfering with the touchscreen. Your iPhone's touchscreen is its defining feature. In fact, an iPhone...
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
Comments / 0