Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting...
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he wants to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about claims that he wants to leave Portugal squad & quit the World Cup after being benched by Fernando Santos.
Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands manager – but claims "I don't think I've been beaten today"
Louis van Gaal announced his retirement – again – in his post-match presser, before asking journalists to Google his record as Netherlands head coach
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Portugal eliminated from World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in tears at full time after Portugal's elimination from the World Cup at the hands of Morocco on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not happy’ after Portugal omission but ‘time to leave it alone’, says Fernando Santos
Portugal coach Fernando Santos revealed he had a “frank conversation” with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain why he was dropping him, but insisted the veteran forward did not threaten to leave the World Cup.Reports in Portugal claim Ronaldo was ready to walk out on his country after learning he would be on the bench for the last-16 clash with Switzerland.The 37-year-old came on in the closing stages as Portugal booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win.Santos revealed he told Ronaldo he would not be starting on the day of the game, and admitted international football’s record goalscorer...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Teary-Eyed, Unfulfilling World Cup Ending
Ronaldo, 37, has likely played his last World Cup minute, it coming as a substitute in a match whose outcome he could not influence, all while his club options dwindle.
Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
Manchester United looking to sign World Cup star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement
Manchester United are looking to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos who is currently flourishing at the World Cup. Ramos has been patiently waiting for his chance at the World Cup with Portugal. In their round of 16 tie against Switzerland, Portugal manager Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.
Croatia vs. Brazil highlights: Croatia comes back to stun Brazil in PKs
After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with Croatia stunning Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. The match was scoreless through the first 90 minutes as Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković made several stops to keep Brazil off...
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration - explained
Where Cristiano Ronaldo's famous and iconic 'Si' celebration comes from and what it actually means
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo’s long shadow at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.”. Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal’s new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it. A future without...
World Cup 2022: Why Cristiano Ronaldo still has Portugal role as new stars emerge
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It was early October in Lisbon when four friends set out on a hitchhiking mission to...
How Borussia Dortmund rate their chances of keeping Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is wanted by every major club around Europe - but the German side retain confidence he will stay put.
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Morocco 1-0 Portugal: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach first World Cup semi-final
Player ratings from Morocco 1-0 Portugal at the World Cup.
