BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
The Spun

Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not happy’ after Portugal omission but ‘time to leave it alone’, says Fernando Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos revealed he had a “frank conversation” with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain why he was dropping him, but insisted the veteran forward did not threaten to leave the World Cup.Reports in Portugal claim Ronaldo was ready to walk out on his country after learning he would be on the bench for the last-16 clash with Switzerland.The 37-year-old came on in the closing stages as Portugal booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win.Santos revealed he told Ronaldo he would not be starting on the day of the game, and admitted international football’s record goalscorer...
The Independent

Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to sign World Cup star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are looking to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos who is currently flourishing at the World Cup. Ramos has been patiently waiting for his chance at the World Cup with Portugal. In their round of 16 tie against Switzerland, Portugal manager Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.
FOX Sports

Croatia vs. Brazil highlights: Croatia comes back to stun Brazil in PKs

After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with Croatia stunning Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. The match was scoreless through the first 90 minutes as Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković made several stops to keep Brazil off...
The Associated Press

Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo’s long shadow at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.”. Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal’s new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it. A future without...
