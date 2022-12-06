ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC man arrested after making 620 calls to 9-1-1 in 5 days

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma City man was arrested Monday after making 620 false 9-1-1 calls in five days.

According to the police report, 47-year-old Anthony Trammell was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5 after calling the emergency line 149 times that day, despite telling an officer just that morning he would stop calling unnecessarily.

Anthony Trammell. Image courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

On Dec.1, Trammell called dispatch 99 times.

On Dec. 2, he called 91 times.

On Dec. 3, he called 101 times.

On Dec. 4, he called 180 times.

Officials say no emergency was ever proven to warrant a 9-1-1 call.

Trammell faces a Calling 911 With False Alarm charge and his bond is set at $1,000.

FlameThrower
3d ago

$1k bond, so $100 bucks to get out. He is obviously crying out for help. Maybe our new Mental Health program that the state has been promoting will help him.

Robert Paulson
3d ago

so glad to see more people are seeing the problem with mental health, they need to get signatures to find more mental health facilities instead of legalizing weed

Jeremy LaMonte Smith
3d ago

He just needed someone to talk to. The real question is why are there so many people affected by mental disorders in Oklahoma?

