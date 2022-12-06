Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
5 Star Media Toy Drive continues Saturday in Clarksville, donate at Walmart on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you looking to give this holiday season? The 5 Star Media Group Annual Toy Drive began on Friday and will continue at Walmart on Madison St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can stop by and donate a...
clarksvillenow.com
Who gets the money? Event displays, email say VIP Clarksville’s Black-Tie Ball was fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The former VIP Clarksville employee who was blamed for a promotion “error” resulting in a state investigation of the Black-Tie Ball says there was no error. And documents newly obtained by Clarksville Now show that the promotion of the ball as a fundraiser extended well beyond a single Facebook post.
WSMV
Nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students given free shoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Christmas came early for nearly 350 Nashville elementary school students Friday when a Nashville-based company fitted them with shoes. Genesco Inc. brought its Cold Feet, Warm shoes community shoe fitting event to Park Avenue Elementary Friday morning. More than 225 employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fitted students with new shoes, socks, and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac were also there for an extra surprise.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: German market, Christmas Vacation at Roxy, 19th Century Santa Claus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas fun continues this weekend, with special events that include a German market, a performance of The Nutcracker and a 19th Century Santa. German Christmas Market: Hana is back with her amazing German food, and they will host a wide selection of unique,...
clarksvillenow.com
Trinity Episcopal Church to present Blue Christmas service: Christmas in a Minor Key
Trinity Episcopal Church invites all who might find this season difficult, or who are struggling this year, to our Christmas in a Minor Key service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Sometimes called a Blue Christmas service, this gathering provides a quiet and contemplative worship service as an alternative...
clarksvillenow.com
Governor’s Square Mall offers ‘Sensitive Santa’ event for kids, adults with special needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the countdown for Christmas continues, the age-old tradition for children to meet with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas begins again. Unfortunately, the hustle and bustle of malls can be overwhelming and difficult for some children who are on the...
whopam.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
WSMV
Mt. Zion Baptist Church fulfills Christmas wish lists for families in need
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas has arrived early for many families in the Nashville community thanks to Mount Zion Baptist Church. “We want people to know that we are here, God is here, and that needs are being provided,” said Mount Zion Baptist Director of Outreach Shannon Fitzpatrick. On...
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurant building gives first-look tour to Clarksville Young Professionals | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Members of Clarksville Young Professionals were welcomed on a tour this week of the new Shelby’s Trio building, under construction at the corner of North Second Street and College Street, across from the also-under-construction F&M Bank Arena. Shelby’s Trio is a three-tiered restaurant...
wkdzradio.com
Stage Set For Annual Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Saturday
The stage is set and the lights are in place in downtown Hopkinsville for Saturday’s Hopkinsville Electric System Christmas Parade. Toby Hudson and Tab Brockman with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say Christmas is in the air this week in Hopkinsville. Hudson says downtown Hopkinsville is decked out for this...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU undergraduate and graduate degree students celebrate commencement | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Friday morning, close to 350 undergraduate and graduate degree students from the College of Arts and Letters, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and College of Business graduated at Austin Peay State University’s Dunn Center as part of fall commencement.
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
clarksvillenow.com
Janice Lorraine Fletcher
Janice Lorraine Fletcher was born March 26, 1964, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Lynwood Williams (deceased) and Alice Ewing Long. God healed her from her pain and called her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She was a true woman of God and loved attending church. She...
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
clarksvillenow.com
Andy Ireland
Andrew (Andy) Thomas Ireland passed away early morning on December 6, 2022, with his brother Mark at his side and surrounded by family a few hours earlier. Born March 24, 1949, to Bill and Mable Cherry Ireland, Andy grew up in Woodlawn, TN. Andy was a graduate of Clarksville High School and a Veteran of The US Army. At a very young age, he developed a love for fast cars, fast boats, and racing of any kind. That love taught him how to work on any type of gasoline or diesel engine and he earned a reputation of being able to fix or rebuild any type of motor. Andy was one of the first jet boat owners in Clarksville, TN and spent many days roaring up and down the Cumberland River with a “rooster tail” visible to all. Many times, he would come home after a weekend on the river and pull out and rebuild his boat’s motor because it wasn’t quite fast enough. In his later years, Andy still loved to “mess” with cars, often buying, rebuilding, and selling cars weekly. If he wasn’t working on something in his old wooden garage, you could probably find him cutting wood, visiting friends, or watching some kind of race or car auction on TV. Andy also took great care of his mother in the last few years of her life and was a friend to many when they were in need.
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
Tennessee Tribune
Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 5,000 Homes Built in TN
CLARKSVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee celebrated its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday, Nov. 17. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners came together for a ceremony...
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Hopkinsville High’s Amira Trotter
Amira Trotter has her bucket list filled out with plenty of room for additions as she navigates through her freshman year at Hopkinsville High School. Amira stays busy. She is a Hopkinsville High School cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society, is in the school’s gifted and talented academic program, and has played the trumpet in the band.
clarksvillenow.com
Amy Marie Zionkowski
Amy Marie Zionkowski, age 60, of Clarksville, TN Passed away on Monday December 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare after a long battle with cancer. Amy was born December 12, 1961, in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Lawrence Sirene and Joni Sirene. Amy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies of Auxiliary. Amy was self-employed with her cleaning business and worked for families for generations and they treated her like family. She loved to shop and was a collector of thing that caught her eye. Amy loved the water and took a highly anticipated yearly trip with her family to the beach in North Carolina. Amy was an avid reader. If the book looked interesting, she would snag it to read it. She had great phone conversations with her distant family due to her living in a different state. Amy was full of life and will be deeply missed.
