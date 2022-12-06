Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
New effort underway to regulate short-term rentals in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of two new audits, there's a new push to enforce Kansas City's short-term rental permitting process and make changes to the law. One of the audits found of the roughly 2,000 short-term rentals in Kansas City, about 90% of them are operating without the required permit.
KMBC.com
Santa visits babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In between getting ready for his big night, Santa Claus, along with Buddy the Elf, took some time away to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Santa made a special trip to area NICU units on Friday to meet some preemie babies and...
KMBC.com
COMMUNITY DAY: Community Services League
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Community Services League helps with everything from paying bills to getting a new job, but their major focus is making sure everyone has a safe, stable place to live. Doug Cowan, President/CEO at The Community Services League, says they often meet folks on what might...
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KMBC.com
North Kansas City Schools adopts program to pay student teachers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District has a new program that will pay student teachers for the first time. The path to finding good teachers starts with student teachers and North Kansas City is making it clear it is willing to pay for them. "Money...
KMBC.com
Hundreds of families show up for KC Police Athletic League holiday party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a line out the door Thursday as hundreds of families showed up for the Kansas City Police Department's Police Athletic League holiday party. The league brings kids and officers together to foster positive relationships. The party at the police athletic league is celebrating...
KMBC.com
Lawrence artist crafts labor of love for KCI
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bead by bead, artist Mona Cliff is making her masterpiece. It's one of several pieces of art chosen to hang on the walls inside the new KCI terminal. As an artist, Cliff focuses on using traditional tribal mediums. "I also wanted to introduce seed beads to people that they're more than just adornment for adornment uses," explained Cliff. "In our culture and Native American culture, seed beads are such a prominent part of our cultural identity. And I just wanted to make sure that I was also using those and utilizing those in a way that even if you're not familiar with our culture, you may appreciate it."
KMBC.com
Johnson County approves millions to address homelessness
OLATHE, Kan. — On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved almost $4 million in federal dollars that will go to address a fraction of its homelessness problems. KMBC's Rebecca Gannon reported that some people believe Johnson County homes are multi-million dollar homes that look the same. Others...
KMBC.com
Blue Springs South students wrap gifts for families in need
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Students at Blue Springs South High School got a taste of what it's like to play Santa. They spent the day Thursday wrapping gifts for dozens of families in need. It was wrapping day at Blue Springs South High School. "It's a job," teacher Ashleigh...
KMBC.com
Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KMBC.com
Overland Park family continues daughter's mission to help, three years after her death
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family is asking for help to continue their daughter's legacy after she died three years ago. Twenty-five-year-old Erin Langhofer was standing at a food truck in the Crossroads on a First Friday when a bullet from a nearby fight hit and killed her in 2019.
KMBC.com
KCK Public Schools holds hiring fair as it deals with a teacher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teacher shortage is hitting schools across the country and here in the Kansas City area. The Kansas City, Kansas, School District held a hiring fair Wednesday to fill more than double the amount of openings they usually have. Some jobs can start as early as next month.
KMBC.com
Body found after house fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters say they responded to a call near Lockridge Avenue and Walrond Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning and found fire and smoke coming out of the front of a home. Firefighters...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for suspect who pulled gun on KCATA bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tense moment that escalated in an instant. Now, police are asking for help to find a man who pulled a gun on a KCATA bus. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in this video from Nov. 30.
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KMBC.com
Bridge joint work on westbound I-435 near Grandview Triangle expected to last 2 weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on a new bridge joint on westbound Interstate 435 just west of the Grandview Triangle has resulted in lane and ramp closures and traffic bottlenecks. The work began on Tuesday and is expected to last a little over two weeks. Rush hour traffic Wednesday...
KMBC.com
Person missing after Overland Park apartment fire located safe
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter has minor injuries after a blaze broke out at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Newton Street and 93rd Street just before 1:00 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of an apartment. They immediately got to work helping evacuations. Firefighters rescued four people.
KMBC.com
1 dead after shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KMBC.com
Overland Park police ask for help finding dog that bit a person and their dog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for help tracking down the owner of dog that bit one person and their dog Wednesday evening. Authorities said the incident happened about 7:50 p.m. on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments near 135th Street and Richards Road.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Woman missing, last seen at Greyhound bus stop, found safe
UPDATE: Kansas City police say LaTonya Stephenson has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Kansas City are asking for help in finding a 35-year-old missing woman. Authorities said LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus Monday that was traveling from Las Vegas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday at 10 a.m.
