LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bead by bead, artist Mona Cliff is making her masterpiece. It's one of several pieces of art chosen to hang on the walls inside the new KCI terminal. As an artist, Cliff focuses on using traditional tribal mediums. "I also wanted to introduce seed beads to people that they're more than just adornment for adornment uses," explained Cliff. "In our culture and Native American culture, seed beads are such a prominent part of our cultural identity. And I just wanted to make sure that I was also using those and utilizing those in a way that even if you're not familiar with our culture, you may appreciate it."

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO