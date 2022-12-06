ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

New effort underway to regulate short-term rentals in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of two new audits, there's a new push to enforce Kansas City's short-term rental permitting process and make changes to the law. One of the audits found of the roughly 2,000 short-term rentals in Kansas City, about 90% of them are operating without the required permit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Santa visits babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In between getting ready for his big night, Santa Claus, along with Buddy the Elf, took some time away to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Santa made a special trip to area NICU units on Friday to meet some preemie babies and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Community Services League

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Community Services League helps with everything from paying bills to getting a new job, but their major focus is making sure everyone has a safe, stable place to live. Doug Cowan, President/CEO at The Community Services League, says they often meet folks on what might...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Lawrence artist crafts labor of love for KCI

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bead by bead, artist Mona Cliff is making her masterpiece. It's one of several pieces of art chosen to hang on the walls inside the new KCI terminal. As an artist, Cliff focuses on using traditional tribal mediums. "I also wanted to introduce seed beads to people that they're more than just adornment for adornment uses," explained Cliff. "In our culture and Native American culture, seed beads are such a prominent part of our cultural identity. And I just wanted to make sure that I was also using those and utilizing those in a way that even if you're not familiar with our culture, you may appreciate it."
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Johnson County approves millions to address homelessness

OLATHE, Kan. — On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved almost $4 million in federal dollars that will go to address a fraction of its homelessness problems. KMBC's Rebecca Gannon reported that some people believe Johnson County homes are multi-million dollar homes that look the same. Others...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Blue Springs South students wrap gifts for families in need

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Students at Blue Springs South High School got a taste of what it's like to play Santa. They spent the day Thursday wrapping gifts for dozens of families in need. It was wrapping day at Blue Springs South High School. "It's a job," teacher Ashleigh...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Body found after house fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters say they responded to a call near Lockridge Avenue and Walrond Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning and found fire and smoke coming out of the front of a home. Firefighters...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Person missing after Overland Park apartment fire located safe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter has minor injuries after a blaze broke out at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Newton Street and 93rd Street just before 1:00 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of an apartment. They immediately got to work helping evacuations. Firefighters rescued four people.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

1 dead after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

UPDATE: Woman missing, last seen at Greyhound bus stop, found safe

UPDATE: Kansas City police say LaTonya Stephenson has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Kansas City are asking for help in finding a 35-year-old missing woman. Authorities said LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus Monday that was traveling from Las Vegas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday at 10 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO

