A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
ScottHall.co Reveals Email List Building Best Practices for SMBs in New Guide
Digital marketing e-commerce consultancy ScottHall.co has released a Best Practices guide that offers entrepreneurs and business owners a list of up-to-date email marketing strategies designed to grow and sustain subscribers. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2022) - In the newly released report, titled "List Building Best Practices,"...
Unravel Launches New Personal Growth Course Unravel: Go
MIAMI - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Unravel Groups, a nationwide men's organization dedicated to leadership and the pursuit of excellence, launches a new free six-week introductory course called Unravel: Go. Unravel: Go is designed for men who are hungry for growth and interested in exploring the Unravel process without...
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.
How the Key of Mindset is Revolutionizing Professional Motivation
At Key of Mindset, they understand that to be the best; they have to surround themselves with the best. That's why they've made it their mission to provide people with only the most exciting and engaging content that is sure to get them motivated. So whether someone is looking for tips on being more productive or wants to read something that will inspire them, they've got it covered.
Volunteer State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama For Digital Accessibility to Suite of Ed-Tech Tools
Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. The solution replaces the institution’s former accessibility tool with one that will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.
Shahak’s Avni insights on how investors can benefit a business
Shahak Avni is sharing the most important lesson from investors investing in businesses. Many people look at the big picture that an investor only helps a business by offering a supply of funds. While it is true, that’s not the only way they benefit a business. There are certain other factors too in which their collaboration proves to be advantageous for the business.
FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation
FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
TCGPost Launches a New Online Trading Cards Marketplace
Provider of trading cards solutions, TCGPost, announces the launch of its website to ease the buying, selling and auctioning of different types of card games. Users and collectors of trading cards in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world would be undoubtedly excited with the news of the launch of a new website by TCGPost. The goal of the online marketplace for trading cards is to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and post CCG and all types of cards with ease while eliminating the possibility of fraud.
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
UREEQA Partners With i-Create to Validate Their New NFT Collection Joe Ravioli
(ACN Newswire) - The founders of i-Create LLC are excited to announce the launch of their NFT project Joe Ravioli. This innovative and unique NFT collection tells a creative and fun story for buyers of any age. With the entire collection being validated by UREEQA, buyers will receive a cool piece of digital art, commercial rights, monetization opportunities, IRL (in real life) merchandising opportunities and more, while also supporting a philanthropic cause to fight hunger in America.
NEOGENOMICS INVESTOR ALERT: Gibbs Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of NEO Investors
Gibbs Law Group announces that it has filed the first and only class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) and certain of its officers and directors on behalf of investors who purchased NeoGenomics securities from February 27, 2020 through April 26, 2022, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NeoGenomics investors under the federal securities laws.
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
The new Invoicing Platform puts an end to late and unpaid Invoices
Trustio is an intuitive invoicing platform for service businesses and gig workers. Trustio Inc offers an easy-to-use invoicing platform with secure upfront client payments, project management features, client communication, and automated subcontractor payments built-in. The platform charges only a 1% fee to the client. It is perfect for service businesses...
Global Data Center Networking Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026 - Solutions Segment to Account for $29.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Networking Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Networking estimated at US$17.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised...
BingX introduced Infinity Grid during increased volatility in Ethereum Network Projects like SHIB and TRON.
BingX, the leading social and copy trading crypto exchange, has announced infinity grid trading during volatile markets to help users. Ethereum projects in the network have increased popularity with the recent upgrade to ETH 2.0. This has lead to an increase in volatility of ETH projects related coins. Tron (TRX)...
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
Afya Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women’s representation
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya’s next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of today. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors.
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
Sirion Recognized for Customized CLM Implementation at BNY Mellon. SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
