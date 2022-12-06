Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Declares December 2022 Distribution
On December 9, 2022, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (the “Fund” or “DMA”), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DMA, declared a distribution of $0.0554 per share for the month of December 2022. The record date for the distribution is December 20, 2022, and the payable date is December 30, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on December 19, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
PVBC INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Provident Bancorp, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PVBC
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) resulting from allegations that Provident may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Provident securities...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Woonsocket Call
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
Woonsocket Call
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Woonsocket Call
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Woonsocket Call
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of December 1, 2022
Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or “AMF”) General Regulation, Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) releases its total number of shares outstanding as well as its voting rights as at December 1, 2022:
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2022
KBRA releases its RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2022. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, observed modifications, prepayment speeds, and other performance metrics across four major RMBS 2.0 subsectors. About KBRA. KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK,...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages U.S. Bancorp Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - USB
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 27, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased U.S. Bancorp securities...
Woonsocket Call
Global Data Center Networking Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026 - Solutions Segment to Account for $29.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Networking Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Networking estimated at US$17.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised...
Woonsocket Call
BingX introduced Infinity Grid during increased volatility in Ethereum Network Projects like SHIB and TRON.
BingX, the leading social and copy trading crypto exchange, has announced infinity grid trading during volatile markets to help users. Ethereum projects in the network have increased popularity with the recent upgrade to ETH 2.0. This has lead to an increase in volatility of ETH projects related coins. Tron (TRX)...
Woonsocket Call
Afya Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women’s representation
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya’s next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of today. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors.
Woonsocket Call
TCGPost Launches a New Online Trading Cards Marketplace
Provider of trading cards solutions, TCGPost, announces the launch of its website to ease the buying, selling and auctioning of different types of card games. Users and collectors of trading cards in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world would be undoubtedly excited with the news of the launch of a new website by TCGPost. The goal of the online marketplace for trading cards is to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and post CCG and all types of cards with ease while eliminating the possibility of fraud.
Woonsocket Call
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.
Woonsocket Call
Shahak’s Avni insights on how investors can benefit a business
Shahak Avni is sharing the most important lesson from investors investing in businesses. Many people look at the big picture that an investor only helps a business by offering a supply of funds. While it is true, that’s not the only way they benefit a business. There are certain other factors too in which their collaboration proves to be advantageous for the business.
Woonsocket Call
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Dirk Montgomery as Interim CEO; Rich Stockinger Steps Down
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® brand, today announced that Richard “Rich” Stockinger has stepped down from his role as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President to pursue other interests, effective immediately. Dirk Montgomery, Fiesta’s Chief Financial Officer since 2019, will serve as interim CEO while the Company searches for a permanent chief executive.
Woonsocket Call
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Woonsocket Call
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
Sirion Recognized for Customized CLM Implementation at BNY Mellon. SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
Comments / 0