The Razorback men's basketball team is leaving Tulsa a lot happier this time around. No. 9 Arkansas raced past Oklahoma 88-78 Saturday at the BOK Center thanks to a strong offensive display. With the win, the Hogs improve to 9-1 on the season and avenge last year's 88-66 loss to the Sooners in Tulsa.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO