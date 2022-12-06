The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: There's a troubling puzzle in America's jobs picture, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post: "Where did all the workers go?" The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the economy added another 263,000 jobs in November, surpassing expectations. But while businesses remain keen on hiring, labor force participation — the share of adults either working or actively looking for work — fell for a third straight month, and at 62.1 percent "remains depressed relative to pre-pandemic days." The downward trend within the so-called prime working...

20 MINUTES AGO